Tudors toss leads to a goal in successful debut as Juventus coach

PTI
Published30 Mar 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Rome, Mar 30 (AP) New Juventus coach Igor Tudor had a direct role in the Bianconeri's first goal since he replaced the fired Thiago Motta.

Tudor was quick to gather a ball on the sideline and toss it to Teun Koopmeiners for a throw-in that bounced off Dusan Vlahovic and into the path of Kenan Yildiz. He dribbled through the defense before scoring from a tight angle midway through the first half.

“It just happened," Tudor said. "It wasn't something we practiced.”

The goal ended up being decisive in a 1-0 win against Genoa during Tudor's debut in Serie A on Saturday.

The result was a sharp turnaround from 4-0 and 3-0 losses in Juventus' two previous matches, which led to Motta's firing.

The Bianconeri conceded only one decent chance to a Genoa team coached by former Juventus player Patrick Vieira — an acrobatic effort from Andrea Pinamonti at the start of the second half that barely missed the target.

Juventus then nearly doubled the lead with a series of chances in the final minutes.

“I'm very satisfied, because Genoa is a serious squad that is doing well, and they run,” Tudor said. “We've had two or three training sessions and there's been some enthusiasm, but you don't get over a period like that in two or three days. We need to get over it by working hard.”

Juventus remained fifth, one point behind Bologna, which won at Venezia 1-0 earlier for its fifth straight victory with a second-half volley from Riccardo Orsolini.

Vlahovic and Yildiz, who both struggled under Motta, were given more responsibility by Tudor and immediately repaid the new coach.

A negative note for Juventus was an apparent injury to key defender Federico Gatti during the first half.

Roma wins its seventh straight

=====================

Roma won at Lecce 1-0 with a late strike from Artem Dovbyk for its seventh consecutive victory. The Giallorossi also extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches and moved up to sixth place — one point ahead of city rival Lazio.

Dovbyk combined his strength and dribbling skills to create the space to get his winning shot off.

Dovbyk also scored in Roma's 1-0 win over Cagliari in the club's previous match before the international break.

Police in Lecce intervened to avoid clashes between rival fans.

Como and Empoli drew 1-1. (AP) AM AM AM

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 08:58 AM IST
