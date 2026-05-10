Twisted my ankle while taking a run, but it settled down after half an hour: Gill

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said he twisted his ankle during his sublime knock of 84 off 44 balls but was able to continue his innings to help his side beat Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in their Indian Premier League match here.

Gill's knock, studded with nine fours and three sixes, was a masterclass in timing and strokeplay as he mixed elegance with aggression despite struggling briefly with discomfort in his left foot before reaching his fourth IPL fifty this season.

He shared a commanding 118-run opening stand with Sudharsan (55 off 36 balls) to take GT to 229 for 4 after being asked to bat first.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened to Shubman Gill during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match? ⌵ Shubman Gill twisted his ankle while taking a run during his innings of 84. The discomfort settled down after about half an hour, allowing him to continue playing. 2 How did Shubman Gill's ankle injury affect his performance? ⌵ Gill experienced pain after twisting his ankle but was able to continue his innings and score 84 runs. He mentioned it settled down after half an hour. 3 What was the outcome of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match? ⌵ Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. Gujarat scored 229 for 4, and Rajasthan was bowled out for 152. 4 Who were the key performers for Gujarat Titans in their win against Rajasthan Royals? ⌵ Shubman Gill scored 84 runs, and Sai Sudharsan added 55 runs. Rashid Khan took 4 wickets for 33 runs, and Jason Holder took 3 wickets for 12 runs. 5 What record did Jofra Archer set during the match against Gujarat Titans? ⌵ Jofra Archer bowled the longest first over in IPL history, which lasted 11 balls and conceded 18 runs.

Chasing 230, RR were bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs with veteran leg spinner Rashid Khan returning with impressive figures of 4/33 while Jason Holder took 3/12.

"While taking run, I think I twisted my ankle a little bit. It was painful. But I think after half an hour or so, it settled down," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

"Very happy (for the win). Next game is at home and hopefully we will have another good match."

He said it was a near perfect match for his side.

"Yeah, definitely (perfect match). Even before this match, we had a conversation that till now I don't think we had a perfect match. I think this was a clean win for us. We got 10-15 extra, it was not easy to hit sixes or boundaries (against the spinners).

"Always knew if we got a couple of wickets in the powerplay, we would have a good game."

On pacers Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada bowling three overs each in the powerplay, Gill said, "We believe it is important to hold fort up front. If we take wickets, it gives the bowlers more chance to attack through the middle.

"You have to keep taking wickets - there is no other way."

Star leg-spinner Rashid, who was named Player of the Match, said this season was more about enjoying his craft.

"Quite happy. It was something unusual for me (in last two seasons). This season, more about enjoying myself and hitting the right areas consistently. Happy with that (so far).

"When I had that surgery, I took only two months to get back. That time, I made a huge mistake (of coming back soon). Last year, when IPL was over, I had 2-3 months off and tried to work on my fitness. The rhythm I bowl through the crease - it was something I was missing. Had a good 'Hundred' competition and then kept on."

On his performance against RR on Saturday, he said, "The moment I bowled the first ball, I knew there was something for me. Pace was something I was trying to mix up. If I leave the stumps, it gets easy for the batters to take a single or hit a boundary.

"Wanted to hit a length but also the line. I made that move in my mind - that if I pitch it in the right area, there will be help."

On working with the Indian spinners, the Afghan player said, "It is so good. We have been together for a long time. Important to have those players around you. When I come here, I have those good conversations (on how to bowl at different venues in India), and I share my international experiences.

"Modern cricket demands more variations. Sai Kishore is working hard on his variations and working hard on a wrong'un - looking forward to seeing it (in matches)."

Royals captain Yashasvi Jaiswal conceded that GT's batting was much better than his team's performance in that department.

"We were just thinking to bowl good areas, they batted well. We were just thinking of how to cut down boundaries, so it was pretty good from them."

On Jofra Archer's lackluster performance in the match, he said, "It is cricket. There are some days when you cannot bowl how you want. He has been doing well for us, and I think he will be coming back strongly.