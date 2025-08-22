Two metals, one fund: Diversifying with gold and silver

For generations, gold has been considered a symbol of potential stability for Indian investors, regardless of gender or socio-economic status. Its value has been seen as a possible hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. Fast forward to today, where changes in a multi-faceted economy govern our investments, a single metal approach may not be enough to reap the full potential. A forward-thinking strategy involving two precious metals – gold and silver – may help build a more resilient portfolio.

While both gold and silver are precious metals, they may serve distinctive roles in your portfolio. Gold is often seen as the anchor, which gives relatively stable returns in times of volatility owing to geopolitical movements or other kinds of unrest. Silver is a cyclical metal valued for its high industrial demand, which can sometimes even outweigh supply. With over half the demand coming from industries such as solar power, electric vehicles, and electronics, the price of silver has shown a rise during economic booms, making it a possible tool for growth.

Finding a mix for diversification

Combining both gold and silver into your investment portfolio can help create a multi-regime diversification strategy with the potential to adapt to different market conditions. This approach could help reduce the ‘regret risk’ of trying to time the market to bet on one of the two precious metals by guessing which one will do better at that stage. By holding both, you could benefit from the strengths of both at the same time.

Mirae Asset Gold Silver Passive FoF (An open-ended fund of fund scheme predominantly investing in units of Mirae Asset Gold ETF and Mirae Asset Silver ETF)

Mirae Asset Gold Silver Passive FoF offers a professionally managed and potentially tax-efficient way to invest in gold and silver. For the average investor, the complexities and costs associated with buying physical metal or managing two separate ETFs may not always be feasible. This New Fund Offer aims to simplify this process through seamless internal rebalancing.

One of the advantages to an investor is that the fund can adjust its allocation between gold and silver without triggering capital gains tax for the investor. Further, its allocation strategy is based on data-driven signals like trend, momentum, and macro overlays. This can help in ensuring that decisions are made without emotional bias.

For investors looking to modernise their precious metals portfolio, Mirae Asset Gold Silver Passive FoF presents an opportunity to achieve balanced exposure and strategic growth.

· NFO closes: August 25, 2025 & Scheme reopens for continuous repurchase on 1st September 2025

· Minimum investment during NFO: ₹5,000

