UDAAN: Giving wings to India’s MSMEs

India has more than 7.5 crore registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) offering employment to over 12 crore people. Our MSMEs also contribute significantly to the country’s economic output, accounting for roughly 30 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Despite this sizable contribution, many MSMEs are facing challenges as they try to adapt to a digital world to scale up operations and safeguard data from cyber-attacks.

In order to power real growth, MSMEs need to embrace technology, understand the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is the very essence of Dell’s 10 city roadshow, UDAAN (Unleash the Digital Advantage for Accelerated AI powered navigation), a nationwide initiative by Dell in association with Live Hindustan, and funded by Intel IIF. It is aimed at empowering small businesses to equip them with the tools and insights they need to not just survive, but to truly take flight in a digital-first world.

Navigating the digital landscape with AI-powered navigation

The journey of an MSME is marked by agility, innovation, and a deep understanding of local markets. Yet, many face common hurdles: stiff competition from larger, more technologically advanced rivals, the constant threat of cyber-attacks, and the challenge of scaling operations efficiently without losing their personal touch. UDAAN is designed to address these very challenges head-on. The event will serve as a powerful platform where business owners can learn from industry peers and understand how to leverage the latest technological tools to not just survive, but to “take flight” and achieve growth.

A key theme of the UDAAN roadshow is the transformative power of AI. For many MSMEs, the term AI can seem distant or complex. UDAAN aims to demystify it, showcasing how AI-powered tools can be integrated seamlessly into daily operations to drive tangible results.

Imagine having a system that can analyse market trends to help you make smarter business decisions, or a solution that automates repetitive tasks, freeing up your team to focus on innovation and customer relationships. These are not futuristic concepts but realities that Dell’s AI-powered systems are making accessible to every business, regardless of size. The event will feature masterclasses that show how to apply these technologies to improve productivity, optimize supply chains and gain a competitive edge.

Building cyber confidence and fortified security

Beyond AI, the UDAAN roadshow places a strong emphasis on cybersecurity. In a world where digital threats are evolving at a rapid pace, the need for robust security has never been more critical. Small and medium businesses are often seen as easy targets by cyber criminals who can steal data and disrupt business operations.

Through dedicated sessions, experts will share practical tips and best practices on how to protect sensitive data, secure devices, and train employees to recognise and respond to threats. Dell’s built-in, enterprise-grade security features will be a focal point, demonstrating how even a small business can have the same level of protection as a large corporation, ensuring they can grow without fear.

In conclusion

The 10-city roadshow series is structured to provide an engaging and comprehensive experience. Each session will feature a mix of expert-led content, interactive live demos, and one-on-one advisory sessions. This is a unique opportunity for MSME leaders to listen to industry veterans and also get personalised advice tailored to their specific business challenges.

UDAAN also offers a platform where MSMEs from different sectors can come together to share experiences, learn from their peers, and build meaningful relationships that can lead to future collaborations. From learning how to use technology as a powerful growth engine to getting priority access to Dell’s dedicated support advisors, the benefits of registering for this event are immense.

So, are you ready to be part of India’s SMB growth story? Are you prepared to give your business the wings it needs to take flight in the digital age? Register now and give your business the UDAAN it deserves.

