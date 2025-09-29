UDAAN: Giving Wings to India’s MSMEs with AI & Technology

India’s 7.5+ crore MSMEs power over 30% of the nation’s GDP and provide employment to more than 110 million people. Yet, the next phase of growth demands digital transformation. UDAAN bridges this gap with a 10-city roadshow combining expert sessions, live demos, and advisory support. From AI adoption and cybersecurity confidence to community building and future-readiness, the program is designed to equip MSMEs with practical tools and strategies to scale.

UDAAN: Unleash the digital advantage for AI-powered navigation.

With UDAAN, Dell and Intel are not just enabling technology adoption — they are fueling a movement for resilient, future-ready MSMEs. By joining, small businesses gain the knowledge, networks, and digital edge needed to soar higher in India’s growth story.

