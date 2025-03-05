Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Electric premium motorcycle maker Ultraviolette plans to bring 10 new products, including scooters and long-range cruiser bikes, in the next three years as it looks to accelerate market presence, company CEO and Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said on Wednesday.

The company, which unveiled its first electric scooter 'Tesseract' along with new lightweight electric motorcycle 'Shockwave' here, is also looking at bringing 'multi-terrain bikes' in future.

As part of its new product plans, Ultraviolette, in which TVS Motor Co is an investor, plans a new bike under its existing F series of performance bikes, two more scooters under the S series under which Tesseract will be introduced besides two more lightweight bikes under the L Series along with 'Shockwave'.

Electric scooter Tesseract comes at an introductory price of ₹1.2 lakh for the first 10,000 units after which it will be sold at ₹1.45 lakh while its e-bike 'Shockwave' comes at an introductory price of ₹1,49,999 for the first 1,000 bikes but will be priced at ₹1.75 lakh, Subramaniam said, adding that bookings for the two products will open on Wednesday and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.

Under its planned 'X series', the company aims to bring three models and another two products under the B Series.

"The B Series is more in the cruiser long-range segment. That is also in the works and at a very early stage. The X series is more of multi-terrain capable (bikes)," he told PTI here on the sidelines of the launch of two new products.

Commenting on the two more electric scooters in the pipeline, he said these will be in different segments as the company's existing platform enables it to bring products catering to various use cases such as adventure scooter, maxi scooter and more family oriented scooter.

"Seven years of R&D, vertical integration of technology has enabled us and put us in a place to scale into multiple product platforms," he said.