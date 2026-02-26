Understanding a Strategy Designed for Changing Market Phases

Equity investing is typically associated with long-term growth and the power of compounding. However, market history consistently reminds investors of an important reality — markets move through cycles. Economic conditions evolve, sector leadership changes, and periods of strong optimism are often followed by phases of moderation and uncertainty.

For investors, this cyclicality presents a practical challenge: how can portfolios remain aligned with changing market environments without resorting to short-term speculation or reactive decision-making?

One approach that seeks to address this question is business cycle investing. Built on the understanding that different phases of the economic cycle tend to favour different sectors and segments of the market, the strategy emphasises dynamic allocation within a disciplined framework. The ITI Business Cycle Fund, currently open for subscription through its New Fund Offer (NFO), is positioned around this philosophy.

Why Business Cycles Matter in Equity Markets

A business cycle broadly reflects the natural expansion and moderation of economic activity. While the precise timing and duration of cycles are inherently uncertain, their presence is a recurring feature across economies.

In simplified terms, economic cycles are often characterised by stylised phases:

Expansion, where growth and earnings momentum strengthen

Peak, where growth stabilises and imbalances may emerge

Slowdown or Contraction, marked by moderation and heightened caution

Recovery, where early signs of renewed momentum appear Financial markets, being forward-looking, frequently begin adjusting to these transitions ahead of observable economic data. As expectations shift, leadership within equity markets may also change, with different sectors outperforming during different phases.

For portfolios with static sector allocations, such rotations can influence return patterns and overall investment experience.

The Business Cycle Fund Framework

A business cycle-oriented equity strategy rests on a straightforward premise: since market opportunities and risks evolve with economic conditions, portfolio allocations may also benefit from periodic review and adjustment.

In practice, this typically involves:

Evaluating macroeconomic and market indicators

Identifying sectors or themes that may be relatively better positioned

Dynamically adjusting exposures within the scheme’s investment mandate Importantly, this approach does not imply an ability to predict short-term market movements. Rather, it reflects a structured allocation discipline designed to respond to evolving conditions.

Understanding the ITI Business Cycle Fund Strategy

The ITI Business Cycle Fund follows this cycle-aware philosophy within the structure of a diversified equity scheme. Instead of maintaining fixed sector weights, the strategy allows for active allocation across sectors based on ongoing assessments of economic and market dynamics.

The underlying thesis is that sector leadership is rarely permanent. Valuations, earnings trends, liquidity conditions, and macroeconomic factors interact in ways that can alter relative sector attractiveness over time. Providing an investment perspective, Nilay Dalal, Fund Manager, ITI Mutual Fund, observes:

“Market cycles often influence sector performance in different ways. A business cycle approach provides a framework to evaluate changing economic and market conditions and adjust portfolio exposures accordingly. The emphasis remains on maintaining discipline and adhering to the scheme’s stated investment strategy.”

(The views expressed above are personal and based on current market conditions. They do not constitute investment advice or an assurance of returns.)

This framing highlights a key element of the strategy — adaptability within defined investment boundaries.

The Broader Shift in Investor Perspective

Investor preferences have gradually evolved beyond a singular focus on returns. Increasingly, attention is also directed toward portfolio behaviour across market phases, including volatility and dispersion in sector performance.

From this standpoint, business cycle strategies represent one method of incorporating flexibility into portfolio construction. While such strategies remain subject to market risks and do not assure specific outcomes, they aim to align allocations with changing environments through a rule-based process.

Reflecting on this perspective, Jatinder Pal Singh, CEO, ITI Mutual Fund, states:

“As markets evolve, investors are recognising the importance of strategies that acknowledge cycles rather than rely on static assumptions. The Business Cycle Fund is designed to provide a structured and research-driven approach to sector allocation within the regulatory framework applicable to mutual funds.”

(The views expressed above are personal and based on current market conditions. They do not constitute investment advice or an assurance of returns.)

Potential Role Within Investor Portfolios

When evaluating a business cycle strategy, it is important to consider it with balance and context. Such a strategy is generally not positioned as:

A replacement for long-term equity investing

A mechanism to eliminate market volatility

A predictor of market turning points Instead, it may be evaluated by investors who understand dynamic allocation strategies and seek diversification within their equity exposure. Suitability naturally depends on individual financial goals, investment horizon, and risk tolerance.

NFO Details

The ITI Business Cycle Fund NFO is currently open, offering investors an opportunity to consider the strategy at launch.

As with any mutual fund investment, investors should carefully review the Scheme Information Document (SID), Key Information Memorandum (KIM), and associated risk factors before investing at http://www.itiamc.com

Consulting a financial advisor may help assess the relevance of the strategy within a broader portfolio.

The article has been written by Kamal Vaswani, Head of Marketing & Product, ITI Asset Management.

Disclaimer:

This article is for information and education purposes only. The views expressed are purely personal in nature. The information herein alone is not sufficient and shouldn’t be used for development of an investment strategy or construed as investment advice. Investors should consider both the potential benefits and risks associated with these economic shifts. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all investments carry inherent risks. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Investors are advised to consider their investment objectives, risk factors, and consult their financial advisors before investing.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.