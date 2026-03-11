Understanding monthly investments in mutual funds: A beginner’s guide

Over the last few years, mutual funds have emerged as a commonly used form of investing, enabling new investors to get access to the financial markets. They enable investments in multiple asset classes (including stocks, bonds, and other securities), through a single fund. Most investors select mutual funds because they enable investments through scheduled payments, over a fixed period of time.

Advertisement

New investors frequently ask about the appropriate monthly amount that they should invest. The answer requires assessment of multiple elements, which include income and financial objectives, spending patterns, and investment duration. Investors must comprehend these factors to understand the appropriate monthly investment amount.

Start With Financial Goals

The first step in deciding on a monthly investment amount is to identify financial goals. Most people invest to achieve long-term objectives, which include retirement, funding their children’s education, or even purchasing a new home.

Depending on the objective, investors may be able to take stock of the duration of the investment. Long-term goals may be suitable for equity-oriented mutual funds, while short-term goals may have investors choose investment options that are considered less risky and maintain their value.

Advertisement

Starting with an investment goal is a practical way to initiate an investment plan. This information can help determine the potential monthly investment amount required.

Assess Monthly Income and Expenses

Investors need to conduct an evaluation of their total income for each month, together with their monthly spending obligations. Investors dedicate part of their earnings to savings and investments after they pay for their essential expenses, which include housing, food, transportation, and insurance.

Some investors choose to invest a fixed percentage of their monthly income. They might decide to put a portion of their funds into mutual fund investments.

The precise amount varies according to the income level and the financial duties that need to be fulfilled. Investors need to select an investment amount that they can maintain throughout their entire investment period.

Advertisement

Consider Investing Through SIP

Most investors select the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) method for their mutual fund investments. Investors use SIP to make fixed contributions at set times, which typically occur each month.

This method helps investors maintain their investment schedule throughout the entire process. This method enables investors to distribute their financial resources throughout the entire investment period instead of making a single large investment.

Investors who make monthly financial commitments can establish their financial habits while simultaneously building their investment portfolio.

Use a mutual fund SIP calculator

Digital tools provide users with a simple method for planning their monthly investment needs. The mutual funds SIP calculator functions as a commonly used tool for investors.

The mutual funds SIP calculator enables users to estimate their future financial value based on their monthly investment pattern. The tool requires investors to input three specific details for its operation:

Advertisement

Monthly investment amount

Expected annual return

Investment duration The calculator uses the entered information to provide users with an estimated value of their future investment.

The mutual funds SIP calculator enables investors to evaluate various monthly investment options. Investors can analyse the difference between investing ₹2,000 monthly and investing ₹5,000 monthly over different years.

This method assists investors in selecting a monthly amount that aligns with their financial objectives.

Start With a Manageable Amount

New investors who begin their investment journey with a manageable monthly amount may find it less challenging to proceed. Mutual fund schemes enable investors to start their investments with small SIP amounts.

The process of beginning with an easily manageable amount decreases financial strain, which helps individuals maintain their regular investment schedule. Investors may increase their monthly investment amounts when their earnings increase.

Advertisement

Increase Investments Over Time

Investors should consider raising their monthly investment amount when their income increases. Investors implement this strategy, which is known as a step-up investment strategy.

An investor who starts with a lower monthly SIP may gradually increase the amount each year. Long-term investment results are likely to benefit from even small monthly investment increases.

Balance Investments with Other Financial Needs

Investing represents an activity that requires equal attention to all financial obligations. Investors should avoid increasing their investment expenses until they complete their emergency fund and debt management tasks.

Review the Investment Plan

Investment plans should not remain fixed forever. People may experience changing circumstances, which can result in their income, expenses and financial milestones evolving as well.

Advertisement

Conclusion

The amount invested in mutual funds each month depends on financial goals, income, and investment time horizon. Regular SIP investment, together with a manageable monthly investment, can help investors develop their investment portfolio step by step.

Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.