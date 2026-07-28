Understanding mutual fund terms every investor should know: NAV, IDCW and NFO

For many first-time investors, understanding the terminology used in a mutual fund can seem challenging. Terms such as what is NAV, IDCW, NFO meaning, and expense ratio are commonly found in scheme documents and fund factsheets. While they may appear technical, these terms describe fundamental aspects of how a mutual fund operates.

Becoming familiar with these concepts can help investors better understand scheme-related information and make more informed investment decisions.

What is NAV?

One of the most commonly searched questions is what is NAV.

NAV, or Net Asset Value, represents the per-unit value of a mutual fund scheme. It is calculated by adding the market value of the scheme's investments and other assets, subtracting its liabilities and expenses, and dividing the result by the total number of units outstanding.

Since the market value of the underlying securities changes over time, the NAV also changes. Mutual funds calculate and publish the NAV at the end of each business day after the markets close.

It is important to note that a higher or lower NAV does not, by itself, indicate whether one mutual fund is better than another. NAV simply reflects the value of one unit of the scheme on a given day. Factors such as the investment objective, portfolio composition, risk profile, and alignment with an investor's financial goals are generally more relevant while evaluating a scheme.

What are units in a mutual fund?

When an investor invests in a mutual fund, the investment amount is converted into units.

The number of units allotted depends on the investment amount and the applicable NAV on the date of allotment. For example, if an investor invests ₹10,000 in a scheme with an NAV of ₹50, they would receive 200 units (subject to applicable allotment rules).

As the NAV changes over time, the value of the investor's units also changes, reflecting the movement in the value of the investment.

IDCW meaning

IDCW stands for Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal.

The IDCW option allows a mutual fund scheme to distribute amounts to investors, subject to the availability of distributable surplus and the declaration of such distribution by the fund house in accordance with applicable regulations.

IDCW distributions are not assured or guaranteed. The amount, frequency, and declaration depend on the scheme's distributable surplus and the decision of the mutual fund.

Investors should also note that IDCW distributions are paid from the scheme's assets. As a result, the NAV of the scheme generally reduces to the extent of the distribution, subject to applicable adjustments.

NFO meaning

Understanding NFO meaning can help investors evaluate newly launched schemes appropriately.

NFO stands for New Fund Offer. It is the initial subscription period during which a mutual fund launches a new scheme and accepts investments from investors for the first time.

After the NFO period closes and units are allotted, open-ended schemes generally reopen for ongoing subscriptions and redemptions in accordance with the Scheme Information Document.

Although an NFO may appear similar to an Initial Public Offering (IPO), the two serve different purposes. An IPO offers shares of a company, whereas an NFO introduces a new mutual fund scheme.

A lower launch NAV during an NFO should not be interpreted as indicating that the scheme is less expensive or offers better value than an existing mutual fund. NAV alone is not a measure of a scheme's potential or suitability.

What is the expense ratio?

Managing a mutual fund involves various costs, including portfolio management, administration, registrar services, and other operational expenses.

These costs are reflected through the expense ratio, also known as the Total Expense Ratio (TER).

The expense ratio is expressed as a percentage of the scheme's average daily net assets and is adjusted in the NAV. Investors are therefore not charged separately for these expenses.

SEBI prescribes the maximum permissible TER that mutual fund schemes may charge, subject to applicable regulations.

Why understanding these terms matters

Investors do not need to be familiar with every technical term before investing in a mutual fund. However, understanding concepts such as what is NAV, IDCW, NFO meaning, units, and the expense ratio can make scheme-related documents easier to understand.

A clear understanding of these terms can also help investors compare schemes more effectively and interpret scheme information with greater clarity.

The bottom line

While the terminology associated with a mutual fund may initially seem complex, the underlying concepts are relatively straightforward. Familiarity with commonly used terms such as what is NAV, IDCW, NFO meaning, units, and expense ratio can help investors better understand scheme-related information.

Before making any investment decision, investors should carefully review the Scheme Information Document (SID), Key Information Memorandum (KIM), and other relevant documents, and ensure that the selected scheme is aligned with their financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.