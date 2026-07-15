Understanding the cost of egg freezing in India

Discussions around the cost of egg freezing often begin with the procedure itself, which can range from approximately ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh. However, this figure may not reflect the full range of associated expenses.

The quoted price most of the time refers to one part of the procedure. By the time a woman has completed a single cycle, stored her eggs for five years, and returned for a transfer, the actual spend can be three to four times that opening figure. Here is what the full bill breakdown looks like.

The consultation and workup

Before any procedure begins, a fertility specialist will run a baseline assessment hormone panels (AMH, FSH, LH), an antral follicle count via ultrasound, and a general health workup. This ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 depending on the clinic and city, and most of the times it is not y included in package quotes.

Hormonal stimulation: The biggest variable

For 10–12 days before retrieval, injectable hormones stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs. Drug costs typically run between ₹60,000 and ₹1.2 lakh per cycle depending on the protocol, dosage response, and brand prescribed. Women with lower ovarian reserve often require higher doses, pushing costs toward the upper end. This line item alone can equal or exceed the procedure fee, yet many clinics list it separately.

The retrieval procedure

The egg retrieval itself done under sedation, typically taking 20–30 minutes is what most clinics price when they advertise a number. This includes the retrieval, anaesthesia, embryologist fees, and lab processing. Across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, this ranges from ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh at some of the clinics.

First-year storage

Vitrification, the flash-freezing method used to preserve eggs and the first year of cryostorage is sometimes bundled into the retrieval package, sometimes not. Where it is separated out, expect ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 for the initial freeze and storage setup.

Annual storage renewal: The compounding cost

Annual storage fees at Indian fertility clinics range from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 per year. Over a decade which is not uncommon, given that women often freeze in their late 20s or early 30s and may not attempt a transfer until their late 30s. That is ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh in storage fees alone, on top of everything else.

The transfer cycle

When a woman is ready to use the frozen eggs, it must be thawed, fertilised, and transferred to a separate IVF cycle that costs around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.8 lakh, again excluding drugs.

How some clinics are structuring it differently

Birla Fertility & IVF, part of the CK Birla Group and one of India's IVF networks, publishes fixed multi-cycle packages: ₹1,35,000 for one cycle, ₹2,25,000 for two cycles, and ₹3,15,000 for three cycles, with free storage up to two cryolocks included and stimulation injections bundled in.

The network has also introduced structured EMI options, making egg freezing accessible at payment installments starting at ₹1,666 per month, a meaningful shift in how fertility preservation is being positioned, from a lump-sum medical expense to a planned financial commitment.

The bundled model matters for one reason: it makes the true cost visible upfront. When drugs, retrieval, and initial storage are priced together, a woman can compare options and plans. When they are separated as is common elsewhere the final bill arrives in installments that feel manageable until they aren't.

Free cryolock storage has a cap: one cycle covers two cryolocks, two cycles covers three, and anything beyond that is charged additionally. The future transfer cycle, when the time comes, remains a separate cost across all providers.

How does the egg freezing cost looks like

Component Approximate Cost Consultation & workup ₹5,000 – ₹15,000 Hormonal stimulation drugs ₹60,000– ₹1,20,000 elsewhere Retrieval procedure ₹80,000 – ₹1,50,000 Vitrification & first-year storage Included in BFI packages; ₹20,000– ₹40,000 elsewhere Annual storage (per year, post free period) ₹15,000 – ₹30,000 Future transfer cycle ₹1,00,000 – ₹1,80,000 Total (single cycle + 5 years storage + transfer) ₹3,50,000 – ₹6,50,000

The insurance reality

Currently, the majority of Indian health insurance policies classify egg freezing as an elective procedure and exclude it entirely. Certain corporate health insurance plans now provide fertility-related coverage, although benefits are often capped and may cover only select stages of the treatment process .

What to ask before you sign

Before committing to any clinic, ask for an itemised quote that separately lists drugs, retrieval, vitrification, first-year storage, and annual renewal fees.

Ask whether the transfer cycle is included or priced separately.

Ask what the cryolock cap is, and what storage costs beyond it.

And ask what happens to stored eggs if you relocate, miss a payment, or the clinic shuts down questions most sales conversations never reach. Egg freezing in India can be a valuable option for the right person at the right time. But it is a financial decision as much as a medical one, and it deserves the same scrutiny you would give any long-term commitment.

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