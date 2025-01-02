When markets face turbulence and equity performance falters, some stocks demonstrate resilience by maintaining steady growth. The Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund is designed to identify and invest in such robust opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, NSE Indices Limited, “We have worked with Axis Max Life Insurance Company to create this customised index based on Axis Max Life Insurance’ methodology. The Customised Index will be computed and maintained by NSE Indices Limited."

Let’s explore the fund’s methodology, goals, and potential benefits, keeping in mind the associated risks and limitations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Is the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund? This passively managed fund tracks the Axis Max Life Sustainable Yield Index, which was developed in collaboration with NSE Indices Limited. The index selects 50 stocks from the NSE 500 universe based on:

Free Cash Flow (FCF) Yield for non-financial companies. Dividend Yield for financial companies. By leveraging these criteria, the fund aims to create a diversified portfolio across industries and market capitalisations, focusing on stocks with strong cash flow potential.

Key Metrics Explained Understanding the metrics used in stock selection is essential: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Free Cash Flow Yield: Measures how much cash a company generates relative to its market capitalisation, indicating financial health and the ability to fund growth without heavy reliance on external funding. Formula: - Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Market Capitalisation

Dividend Yield: For financial companies, this metric reflects dividends paid to shareholders relative to stock price, offering insights into financial stability. Formula: - Dividend Yield = Dividend per Share / Stock Price

These calculations aim to identify companies with robust cash flow and income potential, but it’s important to note that no metric guarantees future success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Portfolio Structure and Diversification The fund’s portfolio allocation is designed for diversification:

Equities : 80% to 100%

: 80% to 100% Cash & Money Market Instruments : Up to 20%

: Up to 20% Government Securities & Debt: Nil With a focus on equity investments, the fund is classified as high-risk and best suited for investors with a high-risk appetite and long-term financial goals. Additionally, the equal-weight methodology increases exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks compared to market-cap-weighted funds.

A Balanced Perspective on Performance Since the Axis Max Life Sustainable Yield Index is relatively new, historical data of performance is limited. However, back-tested data comparing the performance of the index to its benchmark, Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index indicates outperformance over various time periods as of 29 November 2024, as shown below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Max Life Sustainable Yield Index

Source: Niftyindices.com and Axis Max Life Back test. 1 Year returns shown above are absolute returns while 3 year, 5 year and 10 year returns of the Index are CAGR returns.

Please check the Fund factsheet for more details here.

While back-tested data highlights the fund’s potential, it is critical to approach these figures with caution. Historical performance does not guarantee future results, and market conditions can significantly impact outcomes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is This Fund Right for You? Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 fund’s high-risk classification and equity focus make it ideal for seasoned investors seeking long-term capital growth. However, prospective investors should: