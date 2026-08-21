Understanding the rise of online credit cards in India: Spending trends, rewards & smart usage tips

For the longest time, credit cards existed in plastic form. Then creditors introduced metal cards, designed for customers with high credit limits. While plastic and metal cards still exist, the latest trend in the world of credit is online credit cards, making them easily accessible financial tools. With the rise of online credit cards in India, it’s vital to analyse how spending trends are changing and rewards are evolving. Let’s also take a look at some smart usage tips.
Decoding online credit cards
Online credit cards are virtual or app-based credit cards that exist in digital form. While they work like regular credit cards, they offer instant access to credit via paperless digital application processes. They also include features like seamless UPI integration, lower credit limits and rewards according to users’ everyday spending habits.
The changing spending trends
Here’s a quick look at the changing spending trends:
- Digital dominance: Per a report based on the findings of the Reserve Bank of India’s Payment System Data, India’s total credit card spends in FY2025-26 touched ₹23.62 trillion. Of these, online credit card transactions accounted for over 62% of total spending.
- Everyday usage: In yet another study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India, it was found that more and more young Indians are using credit cards to pay for everyday expenses like groceries, fuel, and utilities, and not just indulgent purchases.
- UPI integration: An NPCI data study has shown a surge in UPI-linked RuPay credit cards, from 3% to 18% within two years. This accounts for almost 38% of all credit card transactions by volume, further demonstrating how UPI is driving everyday credit usage.
- Growth in smaller cities: A survey by RedSeer Consulting found that approximately 77%-81% of all UPI-linked Credit Card spending today originates from users outside metro cities, thus reflecting deeper penetration. The same study states that online transactions accounted for 62–63% of total credit card spends.
- Future Outlook: Per PwC India, digital payments are expected to increase, with online credit cards taking the charge. While over 100 million cards have been in circulation in FY2024, this number is expected to double to 200 million by FY2030.
Online credit cards and the evolution of card-based rewards
You can now access rewards-based credit cards, which provide more than just generic benefits. Here’s a breakdown:
- Category-driven perks: Whether you like travelling, shopping, or dining out, you can now choose from a range of credit cards offering more than just ordinary benefits. With hyper-personalised cards offering extra rewards on expenses like travel, groceries, fuel, dining, etc., you can get one that suits your lifestyle.
- Co-branded partnerships: You may have also seen co-branded cards, which are essentially tie-ups between banks and e-commerce platforms or lifestyle apps. Such cards offer benefits like cashback and fixed rewards rather than complex or low-value point systems that don’t serve your specific needs.
- Flexible redemption: Newer cards offer more flexible means of redeeming your points, including cashback or cash-based conversion into various digital wallets. This way, you do not have to bother with points systems, especially if you don’t use certain features like airline miles or hotel loyalty points.
Smart credit card usage tips:
Here are some simple credit card usage tips to follow:
- Pay off all your outstanding credit card dues in full, on time, to avoid interest charges.
- Limit your credit utilisation to 30% or less of your credit limit to avoid looking credit-hungry.
- Automate your credit card payments on a fixed date, preferably after your salary is credited.
- Avoid withdrawing cash using your credit card unless necessary, as cash withdrawal fees tend to be high.
- Ensure you review your monthly statements to spot any erroneous or fraudulent transactions.
- Sign up for text and email notifications to stay informed each time you swipe your card online or at retail stores.
- Choose a card that suits your lifestyle so you can fully utilise the rewards offered on it.
Final Word: In this modern digital age, as the number of young smartphone users continues to grow, so does the need for online credit cards. Users can easily load their credit card details on their phones and tap to make instant payments on the go. The simplified application processes coupled with the minimal entry-level requirements make online credit cards the perfect financial tool for new applicants.
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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.