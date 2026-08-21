Understanding the rise of online credit cards in India: Spending trends, rewards & smart usage tips

Digital dominance: Per a report based on the findings of the Reserve Bank of India’s Payment System Data, India’s total credit card spends in FY2025-26 touched ₹ 23.62 trillion. Of these, online credit card transactions accounted for over 62% of total spending.

Everyday usage: In yet another study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India, it was found that more and more young Indians are using credit cards to pay for everyday expenses like groceries, fuel, and utilities, and not just indulgent purchases.

UPI integration: An NPCI data study has shown a surge in UPI-linked RuPay credit cards, from 3% to 18% within two years. This accounts for almost 38% of all credit card transactions by volume, further demonstrating how UPI is driving everyday credit usage.

Growth in smaller cities: A survey by RedSeer Consulting found that approximately 77%-81% of all UPI-linked Credit Card spending today originates from users outside metro cities, thus reflecting deeper penetration. The same study states that online transactions accounted for 62–63% of total credit card spends.