India's wealth management landscape has widened dramatically in recent years. Rising incomes, more first-time investors, and a new generation of goal-focused savers have made digital platforms a common way for Indians to invest money online. When people look for the wealth management firms today, many are searching for an accessible, well-run platform to start and grow their investments.

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This guide looks at the leading online investment platforms and mutual fund investment platforms for everyday, goal-based investors and compares what each one offers so you can shortlist the option that fits your stage of life.

The firms at a glance The firms below have made mutual fund investment and other instruments accessible to millions of Indians who want to invest money online. Each takes a slightly different approach, described neutrally in the profiles that follow.

1. Groww Groww is a widely used online investment platform with a beginner-friendly interface. It provides commission-free direct mutual fund investment along with equities and fixed-income products. The platform is self-directed, without human advisory support, and is commonly used by mobile-first investors who prefer to research and manage their own portfolios.

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2. Zerodha Coin Coin is the mutual fund platform operated by the brokerage Zerodha. It offers direct, commission-free mutual fund investment and connects with Zerodha's Kite trading system, so funds and equities sit in one account. It is self-directed, without advisory support, and is typically used by investors who already trade equities through Zerodha.



3. FundsIndia

FundsIndia is one of India's leading online investment platforms, offering a wide range of products, including mutual funds, equities, fixed deposits, SIFs, bonds, and more. The platform blends a digital-first experience with guidance from dedicated investment experts, supported by strong research frameworks. Onboarding is fully paperless, with KYC completed online and SIPs that can be started with ease. Investing is structured around individual financial goals, letting users track progress over time.

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4. Scripbox Scripbox is an investment platform that offers curated, model mutual fund portfolios rather than a full open menu of funds. Recommendations are built around an investor's risk profile and objectives, providing a guided but largely automated experience. It suits investors who prefer ready-made portfolios and a hands-off approach to mutual fund investment.

5. INDmoney INDmoney is a multi-asset investment platform covering Indian and US stocks, mutual funds, and fixed deposits, with goal-setting and expense-tracking tools. It brings several asset classes into a single dashboard and is largely self-directed. It is often used by investors who want a consolidated view of their finances, including international holdings.

6. ET Money ET Money is a mutual fund investment platform that combines commission-free direct funds with goal-planning and tax-saving tools in one app. It offers app-based guidance and optional advisory add-ons on top of self-service investing and is used by investors who want structured, goal-oriented tools while managing most decisions themselves.

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Comparison at a glance The table below sets out how each firm compares on the attributes that matter most when you invest money online: who it is built for, how advice is delivered, how central goal-based planning is, and the feature that distinguishes it.

Firm Best suited for Advisory model Goal-based planning Distinctive feature Groww Self-directed, mobile-first beginners Self-directed, no advisors A feature, not the focus Simple, beginner-friendly self-service app Zerodha Coin Existing Zerodha equity traders Self-directed, no advisors Not the primary focus Integrated with Zerodha's trading ecosystem FundsIndia Investors who want guidance and goal planning Dedicated investment advisors with an app-based investment platform A core focus, tracked over time Advisor-guided, goal-based investing on a digital investment platform Scripbox Investors wanting ready-made portfolios Guided model portfolios Goal-oriented, model-based Curated, model-portfolio approach INDmoney Investors wanting one dashboard Self-directed tools Self-managed with tools Single dashboard including US stocks ET Money Investors wanting MF plus goal and tax tools App-based guidance, advisory add-ons Goal-based features built in Goal and tax planning tools in one app

How each firm is positioned The map below places each firm on two descriptive dimensions: how much it relies on self-direction versus advisory guidance, and how focused or broad its product range is. It is a picture of positioning rather than performance; no firm is ranked above another.

Read this way, the platforms cluster differently. Several are built mainly for self-directed investing, while FundsIndia sits toward the advisory-led, multi-asset side, reflecting its combination of human guidance and a broad product range.

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Each placement reflects the firm's own model: Groww, Zerodha Coin, and INDmoney are largely self-directed, so they sit on the left; Scripbox and ET Money add guidance or model portfolios, moving them rightward; and FundsIndia, which combines human advisors with a broad instrument range, sits in the upper-right. The vertical axis reflects breadth, from single-focus firms toward multi-asset offerings. The map compares approach, not size or performance.

What makes FundsIndia distinctive Within this group, FundsIndia's distinguishing feature is that it pairs dedicated investment advisors with a robust digital platform on a service that has operated for many years. Where most peers are designed for self-directed investing, FundsIndia adds advisory guidance and organises portfolios around defined goals, and it spans a wider set of instruments than a single-product app. This makes it well suited to investors who want support and goal-based planning; However who prefer to invest entirely on their own may find a self-directed platform a closer match.

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How to choose the right platform for you The right investment platform in India is the one that fits your stage, goals, and comfort with managing money. If you prefer to invest largely on your own, a self-directed app may suit you; if you want guidance and goal-based planning, a platform that pairs advice with technology is a better fit. Either way, weigh the substance over the label: the fee structure, the quality of advice, the range of instruments, and how well the model matches your own timeline.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1. What is an online investment platform, and who is it for? A: An online investment platform lets everyday investors invest money online in mutual funds, SIPs, and other instruments, usually with low minimums and paperless onboarding. Some, such as FundsIndia, also offer advisory support. These platforms are designed to make investing accessible without a large starting corpus.

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Q2. What is the difference between wealth management, PMS, and mutual funds? A: Wealth management is a broad advisory service covering investment, tax, and estate planning. Portfolio Management Services, or PMS, offer customised portfolios managed by a professional and carry a higher minimum investment, so they suit affluent investors. Mutual funds pool money into a professionally managed portfolio and let you start with very small amounts, which makes them the most accessible option for most people.

Q3. Can I start investing with a small amount, and what is goal-based investing? A: Yes. On many platforms, including FundsIndia, you can start a SIP with a small monthly amount and raise it over time. Goal-based investing means aligning your portfolio with objectives such as retirement or a child's education, so you choose suitable instruments and stay invested through market ups and downs.

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Q4. What is paperless KYC and how does it work? A: Paperless KYC is a fully digital process for completing the mandatory Know Your Customer requirement online. Using details such as your PAN and Aadhaar, platforms verify your identity quickly, so you can open an account and begin your mutual fund investment the same day. It is standard on leading online investment platforms today, including FundsIndia.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation of any specific firm or product. Platform features may change over time; please verify current details directly with each provider.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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