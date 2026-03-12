Understanding Your Moving Expense Deduction for 2025 Taxes

Relocating for work, starting a new job, or moving abroad can be exciting — but the costs can add up fast. In the current U.S. tax law, most civilian taxpayers cannot claim a moving expense deduction. Under the TCJA of 2017, after December 31, 2017, the deduction would not apply for most taxpayers between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2025, and it would be available only to active military who are required to relocate because of their military assignment.
Understanding the rules can help taxpayers better understand potential deductions
Under current U.S. tax law, the moving expenses deduction is mainly available for active-duty military personnel. For most other taxpayers, the deduction was suspended by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 through tax year 2025.
However, for most civilian taxpayers, including expats the moving expense deduction remains suspended during this period:
Even when deductions aren’t allowed, keeping track of expenses is smart. Some employer reimbursements are taxable, and proper documentation ensures accurate reporting.
To claim moving expenses, you generally must meet two tests:
1. Distance Test – Your new home must be at least 50 miles farther from your old home than your previous workplace.
2. Time Test – Under traditional IRS rules, workers generally need to meet minimum work requirements:
Qualifying expenses can include:
Non-deductible expenses: Meals, temporary living costs, or home sale expenses (except in rare circumstances).
If you’re moving abroad:
Example:
Jessica, a U.S. citizen, moved from New York to London for a new job. Her employer reimbursed shipping, flights, and temporary housing. She may need to report taxable reimbursements but can also claim certain deductions if she qualifies under military or specific employer provisions.
Moving is expensive, and U.S. tax rules on moving expenses can be complicated. Active-duty military members moving under official orders may still qualify for the deduction. Even when deductions are limited, tracking expenses carefully, understanding employer reimbursements, and consulting a tax professional may help ensure accurate reporting.
