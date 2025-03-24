Unforgettable Switzerland: A summer itinerary for Indians

As spring arrives, Switzerland's snow covered peaks transform into blooming meadows, lush flora and emerald lakes. Considered the ‘gateway to the Alps”, Lucerne promises romantic lake-side strolls, exhilarating alpine hikes, shoot locations of many Bollywood films and so much more that planning an itinerary around it provides the ultimate setting for travelers looking for an exciting blend of adventure and luxury set amidst pristine nature.

Lucerne: A fable by the lake

Nestled along the shimmering Lake Lucerne and framed by majestic peaks, Lucerne is where Swiss charm meets cinematic beauty and is the perfect start to your itinerary as it is just a one hour train ride from Zurich airport. Explore the Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge), 14th century wooden bridge, and admire the paintings exhibited along the interior walls that depict the city’s history. Then head to Lucerne’s Old Town (Altstadt) featuring medieval towers, 15th century buildings with painted facades, car-free cobblestone streets and numerous restaurants and cafés that make walking around a charming experience.

Take a boat cruise on Lake Lucerne to not miss out on panoramic views reminiscent of the picturesque backdrops in many Bollywood films. Next, board the Lucerne-Interlaken Express, a two hour train journey offering beautiful views of the Swiss Alps including waterfalls, scenic villages and five different lakes. Sit back and enjoy culinary delights served by a modern bistro onboard while the train passes through areas that have been featured in classic romantic Bollywood films.

Mount Pilatus: Adventures steeped in legend

One of the most scenic spots in Switzerland, the fact that Mount Pilatus is also steeped in legends about dragons that once inhabited the mountain, no doubt adds to its charm. To experience the most diverse and famous route to reach Mount Pilatus, here’s a breakdown of the Golden Round Trip (May to October). Begin with a scenic cruise from Lucerne to Alpnachstad by taking your pick between a steamship or a motor vessel. From Alpnachstad, ride the world’s steepest cogwheel train to the very top of Mount Pilatus. This train runs through alpine meadows and rugged ridges, offering stunning views throughout the journey. At the summit, soak in panoramic views of the Alps at the observation deck, enjoy a meal at one of the mountaintop restaurants and for a truly exceptional experience, stay overnight at the Pilatus Kulm. Adventure lovers can take a small detour here to hike on the Dragon Trail or hike up the Flower Trail which ends at Tomlishorn, the highest peak on Mount Pilatus offering awe-inspiring views around.

On your way back down, catch the cable car known as the “Dragon Ride” which offers an unmissable perspective of the Swiss Alps. Switch to a Panorama Gondola in order to get to Kriens then take a bus back to Lucerne to complete the Golden Round Trip. For thrill-seekers, make a stop at Fräkmüntegg where you can enjoy exhilarating summer tobogganing or have fun at the rope park.

Kempinski Palace Engelberg: An alpine retreat

After your mountain adventures head to Engelberg, an authentic world famous village resort just 35 km from Lucerne. Visitors can plan family friendly activities like walking around Lake Trübsee, taking a cable car up to Mount Titlis or visiting the Engelberg Abbey, a home to Monks who work and teach there. Among the many accommodation options with special architecture, the Kempinski Palace Engelberg is a highlight, masterfully blending Swiss heritage with contemporary elegance and offering travelers from India a sophisticated and peaceful retreat at the 5-star property.

Unwind at the cleverly designed 15 meter rooftop infinity pool that features panoramic views of the Alps or get rejuvenated at their world class spa. Their Michelin-starred restaurant, renowned for their crafted gourmet offerings, include vegetarian and gluten-free options that ensure that every Indian guest has a memorable stay.

