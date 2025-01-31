Union Budget: 5 key tech sector expectations and stock market impact

India is lapping up digital tech like there is no tomorrow. Digital payments happen in seconds, and groceries or iPhones are delivered to doorsteps in under 10 minutes. An average Indian is leading a dream life as far as technology is concerned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This sector, valued at $250 billion in 2024, is set to hit $350 billion by 2026, contributing a solid 10% to the GDP.

As one of the main drivers of India's economic growth, the technology industry plays a key role in the country's ambition to reach a USD 10 trillion economy by the next decade. This rapid growth is being powered by concerted efforts from both the government and the private sector, making technology more inclusive and accessible than ever.

However, a lot of ground still needs to be covered. Industry leaders are calling for a stronger focus on data protection, data science and artificial intelligence (AI). They argue that with more targeted investments and better policies, these sectors could spark even bigger transformations across industries. As such, all eyes are on the Union Budget 2025 to see if it will set clear goals for driving growth in these areas.

Will the budget provide the fuel needed to drive emerging technologies like AI, fintech, and electronics manufacturing? And how will it impact stock performance in key sectors like IT, deep tech, and digital services?

In this moment of anticipation, here are the key tech expectations for Budget 2025 and how they could shape the future. Both in terms of technological innovation and their stock market potential.

Key Technology Themes in Budget 2025 With its Digital India push, the government is clearly focused on creating a digital ecosystem built on security, innovation, and global strength. Key areas will drive this transformation: data protection, cybersecurity, AI, and digital infrastructure.

For this, India has laid the foundation with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The next step is the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025. These rules will guide businesses to protect citizens' data while allowing innovation. The government is expected to fund a solid data protection infrastructure, which will keep citizen data safe as the digital economy grows.

Cybersecurity remains a major concern. With cyber threats rising, India must protect vital systems like power grids and defense. The budget may also bring more funding for AI-driven security tools. It could also support the creation of Security Operations Centres (SOCs) to spot threats early. Investment in quantum-resistant encryption might also be part of this plan, strengthening India's defenses.

AI and machine learning are set to transform India’s economy. These technologies can improve sectors like healthcare and agriculture. The government is likely to increase funding for AI research. Clear innovation benchmarks could track AI progress across industries, helping India lead globally.

To support this vision, the digital infrastructure must grow. India is pushing to become a semiconductor hub, with the first fabrication unit already in place. Further investments in data centres, semiconductor facilities and 5G networks are expected. The government may even start funding research into 6G technology.

What is the Tech Industry Expecting? Keeping in mind the key themes, the technology sector has voiced its expectations from the Union Budget 2025.

Tax Incentives and Reforms The tech industry is looking for tax reforms to encourage innovation. There's a strong push to adjust GST rates on tech products and services to make them more accessible. A key expectation is more tax incentives for research and development (R&D), especially in AI and quantum computing. India currently spends less than 1% of its GDP on R&D. To catch up with global leaders like South Korea and the US, India must raise its R&D investment to at least 1.5% of GDP by 2026.

Skill Development and Education A shortage of skilled tech talent could hold India back from becoming a global innovation hub. The budget is expected to focus on boosting education, reskilling programs, and grants for STEM initiatives. To meet the growing demand for tech professionals, partnerships between industries and academic institutions are vital. The government could introduce certification programs in advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, and quantum computing to develop a future-ready workforce.

Manufacturing and PLI Schemes The success of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has helped make India a competitive player in electronics manufacturing. The industry expects the government to expand these schemes, with an additional $20 billion to strengthen the sector. This move would help India compete with countries like the US and China, driving growth in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Potential Impact on 5 Key Sectors As Budget 2025 draws near, its proposed reforms and strategic allocations could have a transformative impact across major industries. Here's how the anticipated changes may benefit critical sectors:

1. IT Services and Consulting The IT sector is set to thrive with targeted measures in the Union Budget 2025. These include more tax incentives for R&D and upskilling in AI, cloud computing, and quantum technologies. India’s IT services and GCCs are projected to hit US$100 billion by 2030, supported by AI/GenAI Centres of Excellence. The IndiaAI Mission, approved in March 2024 with a US$8.8 billion budget, strengthens the push for "Making AI in India" and "Making AI Work for India." India is already leading GenAI adoption in Asia Pacific, with 93% of students and 83% of employees using the technology. As AI innovation grows, funding for AI programs will increase, solidifying India’s position as a global tech leader.

2. Hardware and Electronics Manufacturing The Union Budget 2025 is set to have a significant impact on India's hardware and electronics manufacturing sector. The government could be launching a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹25,000 crore for electronic components. This scheme aims to reduce India's reliance on imports, particularly from China. With approvals already in place, this initiative is expected to attract over ₹40,000 crore in investments, boosting the production of key components like PCBs, batteries, displays, and camera modules.

If implemented, the scheme could generate electronics components worth $50-$60 billion, further strengthening India’s position in the global electronics market and supply chain.

3. Fintech and Digital Payments Budget 2025 could make or break fintech and digital payments. With digital payments crossing ₹20 lakh crore monthly, the fintech sector is hoping for targeted support. A ₹1,000 crore fintech fund, incentives for startups, and improved cybersecurity measures are all on the wishlist to help businesses grow. India already handles 49% of the world’s real-time payments, and the budget is likely to address infrastructure gaps, especially for the 93.7% of businesses not fully digitized. Expanding UPI services and boosting digital payment options will help bridge this gap.

For MSMEs facing a credit shortfall, the budget may provide new ways to adopt digital tools and access credit through channels like TReDS and ONDC. Additionally, creating regulatory sandboxes for blockchain and AI could foster innovation, while ensuring security and trust in the sector.

4. DeepTech Emerging technologies like AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, AR/VR, and robotics could benefit from enhanced digital infrastructure investments, including data centers and 5G networks.

The government’s continued focus on deep tech is reflected in initiatives like the Draft National DeepTech Start-up Policy and the creation of an INR 1 lakh crore corpus announced in the interim 2024 budget. Moreover, the Rs. 1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund for the Space Sector highlights the government’s commitment to strengthening emerging technologies. The upcoming budget is expected to address critical issues such as high capital requirements, knowledge gaps, and slow market adoption by introducing targeted funding for R&D and innovation.

With additional support for upskilling programs and educational initiatives, the upcoming Budget 2025 could help bridge the talent shortage, creating a workforce capable of supporting India's ambitions in the deep tech domain. Moreover, regulatory reforms to simplify processes and increase market accessibility will further promote the growth of these high-impact technologies, enabling startups to scale effectively. These steps could accelerate the adoption of deep tech solutions, cementing India's role as a global innovation leader.

5. 5G and Telecommunications As India anticipates the Union Budget 2025, the telecom sector is hoping for key measures to boost the 5G rollout. The proposed suspension of the USO fee until the existing corpus is exhausted could allow telecom operators to focus on expanding infrastructure, enhancing service quality, especially in rural areas.

Reducing the license fee from 3% to 1% and eliminating customs duties on telecom gear imports would ease financial pressures, accelerating 5G deployment. Tax exemptions on spectrum usage and license fees, along with immunity on AGR liabilities, would give operators the breathing room needed for more investment in next-gen technologies. Streamlined dispute resolution would enhance stability and legal clarity, enabling faster 5G adoption. Altogether, these measures could transform India’s telecom sector and bring affordable, high-quality 5G services to millions.

Stock Market Implications: Winners and Potential Headwinds Budget 2025 will impact different sectors, which could affect the stock market. Some sectors are expected to benefit, while others might face challenges.

Sectors like hardware and electronics, fintech, and deep tech could see growth. The government plans to boost manufacturing through schemes like PLI and support semiconductor production, which may help these industries. Companies in renewable energy and electronics could also see demand increase.

In fintech, companies that may benefit from new funding. Firms in payment services, fraud detection, and RegTech are also likely to do well if there are favourable policy reforms. The government's push for digital security and innovation should support these companies.

AI, IoT, and blockchain sectors could also see positive effects. Companies in these areas may gain from increased funding and R&D incentives.

The IT sector might face challenges. Many IT services rely on spending from the US, and economic uncertainty could impact this. The high valuation of IT stocks may also limit growth. AI technology could change the way IT services work, creating more pressure on traditional models.

A Make or Break Budget Amid the recent massive sell-offs in the Indian equity market, all eyes are now on the Union Budget 2025 to steer the markets toward recovery. This budget could prove to be a make-or-break moment for Indian markets. For the technology sector, India must leverage its demographic advantages and drive investments in AI, fintech, manufacturing, and 5G to fuel future growth.

With the newly elected Trump administration likely to pursue protectionist policies and trade restrictions, it remains to be seen how India's agile techpreneurs will navigate these headwinds.

The budget’s success will hinge on how effectively India tackles these challenges, fosters innovation, addresses skill gaps, and balances sectoral needs, paving the way for a tech-driven economy.

StockGro's expert & RA, Ketan Mittal (INH000018726) said,

