Union Minister JP Nadda Attends TMU Convocation 2026; Degrees Conferred on 6,041 Students

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, held its Convocation 2026 on 14th March at the university campus, where 6,041 students from the academic sessions 2023–24 and 2024–25 were conferred degrees in a joint ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The event was also attended by Guests of Honour Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh; and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Former State President of BJP, Uttar Pradesh.

The convocation was held in the presence of the university leadership, including Suresh Jain, Chancellor; Manish Jain, Group Vice Chairman; and Akshat Jain, Executive Director of the university.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred on 6,041 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and diploma programmes from the university’s 14 colleges. Of these, 2,577 degrees were awarded for the 2023–24 academic session, while 3,464 degrees were awarded for the 2024–25 session.

View full Image View full Image Chief Guest JP Nadda commended the university's achievements and its role in advancing education, while plans for expanding healthcare infrastructure were also discussed, including a new cancer hospital. ( TMU )

For the 2024–25 session, the university conferred 36 PhD degrees, 832 postgraduate degrees, 2,490 undergraduate degrees, and 106 diploma certificates. The ceremony also recognised meritorious students with Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals for their academic achievements.

On the occasion, Teerthanker Mahaveer University also conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees upon Chief Guest JP Nadda for his contributions to public service and governance, and folk singer Malini Awasthi for her contribution to Indian folk music and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, JP Nadda appreciated the consistent academic growth of Teerthanker Mahaveer University and its contribution to higher education in the country.

He said, “Teerthanker Mahaveer University has emerged as one of the best universities in the country, offering a strong multidisciplinary academic environment and providing opportunities for students across diverse fields of education.”

He also acknowledged the university’s commitment to supporting students through scholarships and promoting quality education.

“Such initiatives reflect the dedication of the institution towards expanding access to higher education and nurturing future talent,” he said.

Encouraging students, he highlighted the importance of contributing to nation-building and said that the graduating students are fortunate to be the generation that witnesses the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Chancellor Suresh Jain also congratulated the graduating students on their academic success and extended his best wishes for their future journeys, expressing pride in their achievements and the university’s continued commitment to nurturing capable professionals and responsible citizens.

Executive Director Akshat Jain said that Teerthanker Mahaveer University is advancing the vision of Digital India by strengthening technology-driven systems and promoting paperless academic and administrative processes across the campus.

He further highlighted the university’s growing healthcare infrastructure, stating that TMU Hospital continues to expand advanced medical facilities to serve the region. He added that the university is also working towards establishing a specialised cancer hospital, aimed at providing accessible and advanced cancer treatment so that patients in the region can receive quality care closer to home.

The convocation marked the achievements of graduating students as they step into their professional journeys, reflecting Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s commitment to academic progress and responsible leadership.