United Breweries Q3 profit doubles to ₹81.1 crore; revenue down 11 pc

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Beer maker United Breweries Ltd has reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit of ₹81.15 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis, driven by growth in its premium portfolio and improved margins.

The company, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, had posted a net profit of ₹38.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

However, UBL's revenue from operations was down 11.05 per cent to ₹3,936.99 crore in the December quarter from ₹4,426.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Beer category in Q3, FY26 was impacted by a colder-than-usual winter. Overall, sell-in volume declined 1.3 per cent, resulting in 2.6 per cent growth in YTD-FY26," said UBL in its earnings presentations.

In the North, which included Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi & Punjab, volumes declined 16 per cent in the quarter, while in East and South, volumes fell 2 per cent each. However, volume was up 20 per cent in the Western markets of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Daman.

"Volume decline mainly driven by Telangana, Rajasthan & Karnataka, partially offset by Andhra Pradesh & Maharashtra," it said.

Its underlying price mix was positively impacted mainly by price increases in key states, including Telangana, Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh.

UBL's net sales in Q3 were up 4 per cent, driven by premiumisation and positive price-mix, as the premium volumes grew ahead of the portfolio

"The gross profit margin in Q3 at 45.3 per cent is the highest in 3 years, driven by positive price mix, mainly from localisation of portfolio and operational excellence," it said.

Total expenses of UBLs were at ₹3,797.06 crore, down 12.7 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

Its total income in the December quarter was down 11.01 per cent to ₹3,948.08 crore.

Over the outlook, UBL said, "We continue to focus on revenue management & cost initiatives, to drive margin accretion with continued investments behind our brands and capabilities."