Unity Trail Cyclothon Draws 650+ Participants Near Statue of Unity

A national-level cycling event, The Unity Trail – Cycle on Sunday, opened this weekend at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district, drawing more than 650 cyclists from across the country. Organised jointly by the Cycling Federation of India and the state departments of Sports, Youth Services, Cultural Activities and Tourism, the two-day event aims to promote fitness, sustainable mobility and outdoor recreation.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of State Dr. Jairam Gamit, who flagged off the five-kilometre opening ride. Participants included professional cyclists, amateurs, college groups and cycling enthusiasts who travelled from states across India. Local residents and tourists visiting the Statue of Unity also gathered along the roadside to cheer the riders.

Set against the terrain surrounding the Statue of Unity — now a major tourism hub in western India — the cyclothon offered a mix of scenic routes and short climbs. Organisers said this makes the location ideal for hosting national-level outdoor sport activities while also supporting the area’s tourism-driven economy.

According to officials, the event is part of a broader effort to encourage eco-friendly travel choices and to create awareness around the benefits of cycling as a low-cost, sustainable and accessible form of mobility. Participants also highlighted the appeal of integrating sport with nature, especially in landscapes such as the Narmada valley.

In his address, Dr. Gamit noted that events like the Unity Trail help bring public attention to healthy living and local economies built around sport and tourism. He also urged youth and community groups to continue engaging with such initiatives as cycling gains traction in Indian cities.

The event saw attendance from several public representatives and stakeholders, including Nandod MLA Dr. Darshanaben Deshmukh, industry figure Boney Kapoor, Cycling Federation of India secretary Maninder Pal and officials from the Gujarat Tourism Department and the Statue of Unity administration.