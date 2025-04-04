Universal Sompo General Insurance Uplifts Customer Experience through Digital Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Universal Sompo, a trusted service provider in the insurance sector, reaffirms its commitment to transforming the insurance claims landscape through a suite of digital initiatives that enhance service efficiency, streamline operations, and ensure faster claims settlement. AI-driven automation, real-time tracking features, and self-service options, are some of the initiatives that reduce turnaround times, enhance transparency, and provide policyholders with seamless digital interactions.

Universal Sompo has introduced a dedicated queue for senior citizens within its Customer Relationship tech platform. This initiative ensures efficient tracking and prioritization of senior citizen-related cases, leading to improved delivery and quick resolution of services. Additionally, the launch of “Easy Access,” a real-time case status tracker on company’s website, enables customers to seamlessly monitor their service requests, reinforcing transparency and accessibility.

Expanding its digital services ecosystem, Universal Sompo has integrated WhatsApp as a key customer service channel. Policyholders can now initiate motor claim intimation, access policy copies, download health cards, claim forms, search nearest hospital and garage list —all through WhatsApp. This self-service approach minimizes call centre volumes and enhances response time. Moreover, a new customer feedback mechanism in Customer Relationship tech platform ensures real-time collection and analysis of the feedback, enabling continuous improvements in service quality.

Speaking about the company’s digital initiatives, Varsha Gujarathi, Chief Customer Officer, said, In claims processing, Universal Sompo has revolutionized its approach by leveraging AI-powered tools for seamless online claims submission via intuitive mobile app and website. The automated integration for damage assessment, approval processes, and claims resolution has significantly reduced turnaround times while improving accuracy and transparency.

Policyholders can now benefit from such initiatives including overnight vehicle repairs and doorstep assistance for motor insurance claims, designed to minimize disruptions and enhance convenience.

Health insurance claims have also been optimized through the adoption of Integrated Claims Management System, which automates data validation and minimizes manual processing. A real-time Turnaround Time (TAT) display has been introduced to improve operational efficiency and proactively prevent delays, ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, the launch of WhatsApp claim intimation and an online pre-authorization process for cashless claims further streamlines the policyholder journey, offering a seamless, paperless experience.

Universal Sompo General Insurance remains dedicated to embracing technological advancements that enhance customer experience and deepens trust. The integration of advanced AI-driven tools, seamless online accessibility, and real-time tracking solutions underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

About Universal Sompo General Insurance Universal Sompo is a Joint Venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer, SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 163 oﬃces countrywide with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 locations. It has a strong distribution network of Agents, Point of Salespersons, Bank Branches, Automobile Dealers, Brokers, Common Service Centres, and Digital Platforms/ e-Commerce players. The company oﬀers 234 IRDAI-approved products, and 1494 Add-on covers, ranging from Motor, Accident & Health, Home Insurance, Shopkeepers Packages, Crop and other non-life packages for SMEs, Fire, Marine, Engineering, Employee Benefits, Project Insurance, Liability, and other special products for Corporates. Microinsurance covers the Rural segment.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.