Unpacking "Grade A" Commercial Space

What Makes a Grade-A Office Building Grade A.

Focus
Published31 Aug 2026, 07:14 PM IST
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What defines a Grade-A commercial space? From strategic locations and modern infrastructure to sustainability and employee-focused amenities, explore the features shaping today’s premium office spaces.
What defines a Grade-A commercial space? From strategic locations and modern infrastructure to sustainability and employee-focused amenities, explore the features shaping today’s premium office spaces.(AI generated image for illustration purpose only)
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Beyond four walls, Grade-A offices are evolving into complete workplace ecosystems. Discover how location, technology, sustainability and amenities are shaping the future of commercial real estate.

Explore the key trends shaping Grade-A office spaces with Knowledge Realty Trust.

To learn more about Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), follow the World of REITs section on livemint.com.

Disclaimer: This is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to invest in units or other securities in India or outside India. No assurance or guarantee of returns or trading price of units is made. The distribution of this material in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. REIT investments are subject to market risks. Readers should conduct their own analysis and form their own view of the market position, business and performance of Knowledge Realty Trust.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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