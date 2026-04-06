FinGrad Wraps Up TokenIQ 2026 Bengaluru, India’s Biggest Crypto Carnival, With Over 3,500 Participantsed Story

Bangalore (Karnataka): FinGrad, a financial education platform, successfully wrapped up TokenIQ 2026 Bengaluru, marking a new high as India’s biggest crypto carnival. Held over two days at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), the event attracted more than 3,500 participants from around the country for a lively experience focused on the future of decentralized finance.

With title sponsor Delta Exchange, the event drew a strong response from traders, investors, developers, and crypto fans, showing the growing interest in digital assets and blockchain innovation in India.

TokenIQ 2026 was designed as a complete ecosystem, blending education, innovation, and entertainment all in one place. The event included a lively mix of conference sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, viewers choice awards, a competitive hackathon, and a thrilling live trading competition known as Trade War. It also offered interactive activities and networking opportunities that created a well rounded environment for learning and engagement.

The conference segment featured some influential voices in the industry, including CA Manish Singh, Subasish Pani (Power of Stocks), Pankaj Balani (CEO, Delta Exchange), Sumit Gupta (CEO, CoinDCX) and Super Trader Lakshya, among others. These sessions covered key topics like crypto adoption, crypto taxation, trading strategies, market psychology, and changing global financial markets, providing insights to participants of all levels.

The exhibition area showcased over 12 leading crypto and fintech platforms, such as Delta Exchange, CoinDCX, Shark Exchange, Cosmic Exchange, Coinbase, CoinSwitch, Sun Crypto, Mudrex, Mirrorpip and more. Attendees interacted directly with these platforms, explored their products, and gained hands-on experience with innovations in the digital asset space.

A key moment of the event was a panel discussion featuring six industry leaders discussing the ongoing shift from traditional equity markets to crypto. The discussion highlighted changes in investor behavior, rapid technological shifts, and the growing opportunities in the decentralized finance space.

Innovation shined during the TokenIQ Hackathon, which saw participation from over 50 teams comprising two to five members each. The competition encouraged creative problem-solving and technical innovation, with participants building and testing algorithmic trading strategies using Delta Exchange’s API. A total prize pool of ₹50,000 was awarded to the top-performing teams.

On day two, the highly awaited Trade War took place. This live trading competition featured six experienced traders executing real-time crypto trades over a three-hour session in front of a live audience. Aiming to connect theory with practice, the event offered deep insights into trading strategies, risk management, and decision-making under market pressure, making it both engaging and educational.

Beyond the core learning experiences, TokenIQ delivered a true carnival atmosphere. The activity zone was filled with interactive games, while attendees enjoyed curated food and beverage experiences, fostering a vibrant and community-driven environment.

With its scale, execution, and impact, TokenIQ 2026 Bengaluru has raised the bar for crypto events in India. While the dates for the next edition are still to come, the success of this year’s event has established a strong foundation for an even bigger and more influential TokenIQ in the future.

“TokenIQ 2026 Bengaluru marks a major milestone in our vision to build India’s most impactful platform for financial education and digital asset awareness. The response from over 3,500 participants reflects the growing interest in trading, crypto, and the future of finance.” - Hitesh Singhi, CEO of FinGrad

“The scale and success of TokenIQ 2026 Bengaluru highlight the strong momentum India is witnessing in crypto, fintech, and decentralized finance. It was inspiring to see the community come together to learn, innovate, and connect.” - Kritesh Abhishek, Founder & CEO of TradeBrains

About FinGrad FinGrad is a financial education platform. Its goal is to give people the knowledge and skills they need to manage today's financial markets. FinGrad offers high-quality, easy-to-access education through courses and community-driven projects on topics ranging from stock trading to crypto and decentralized finance.