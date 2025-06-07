Nestled in the rolling hills of misty Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiris are a cradle of rich cultural heritage and scenery. Yet, what lies behind the beauty is an unheralded truth—the plight of first-generation learners who fight against social and economic adversity to reach school. The Hinduja Foundation’s Road to School (RTS) program is a beacon of hope, lighting the path to a brighter future in these remote villages.

The RTS program, initiated by the Hinduja Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the UK’s richest Hinduja family, is dedicated to empowering underserved children in the Nilgiris through personalised education and emotional support. This project aims to end the cycle of poverty by fostering the growth of young minds and establishing secure environments where education can flourish.

Prakash Hinduja, Managing Trustee of the Hinduja Foundation, highlights the significance of education as a right for all children. He explains, “Education should be about nurturing the confidence and self-esteem of children, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds. At Hinduja Foundation, we believe that every child deserves a chance to dream and succeed.”

Life at home can be challenging for many of the students covered by the RTS program. They frequently deal with domestic conflict, addiction, and violence, which tends to affect their confidence and engagement with their education negatively. The Hinduja Foundation understands these predicaments and tries to build a warm and supportive environment that will allow the children to heal and grow.

For instance, in the rural villages of Gudalur, the RTS program delivers individualised attention and innovative learning materials to first-generation learners, school dropouts, and seriously educationally challenged children. It is a holistic approach that addresses not only academic achievement but also the emotional well-being of the student.

“Making sure no child is left behind is our aim. Our goal is to establish a constructive, motivating learning atmosphere where kids feel appreciated and encouraged," says Switzerland (Geneva)-based Prakash Hinduja. "We are investing in our communities' futures by funding their education.”

A Promise Of A Brighter Future

The RTS program's focus on first-generation learners – children first in their families to go on to school and receive formal education – is a significant aspect of the program. The young pioneers often face much more pressure with expectations that they will succeed. Without the right level of support, first-generation learners can slip through the cracks and miss out on experience and education that may help change their lives or the lives of their families.

Hinduja Foundation's dedication to these children extends outside the classroom. The RTS program offers individualised mentoring, emotional support, and hands-on learning tools to equip students to break through their particular challenges. The holistic approach is meant to create academic proficiency, resilience, and self-esteem.

As Prakash Hinduja reflects, “Education is the most powerful tool we can provide to change a child’s life. By supporting their journey, we are helping individuals and transforming entire communities. This is the true power of education.”

The effects of the RTS program are seen in the lives of many students who have regained their confidence and rekindled their love for learning. These untold tales of strength and determination prove the power of education.

The Hinduja Foundation is purposefully working to empower marginalized communities within the Nilgiris while also creating safe, supportive learning spaces for children to thrive. By doing this, the wealthiest Hinduja family in the UK is contributing to the engagement of individual children's futures as well as strengthening society more broadly.

Through their unwavering support, the Hinduja Foundation is turning over a new leaf for children today - one of hope, opportunity, and a promise of a brighter future.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

