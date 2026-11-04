UP cancels officials' leave, steps up festival security and civic preparations

Uttar Pradesh has ordered round-the-clock security monitoring, uninterrupted essential services and tighter administrative preparedness ahead of Deepotsav, Diwali, Chhath and Dev Deepawali. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled leave for government officials and employees from the state headquarters to tehsil and police station levels, asking departments to ensure that public services and law-and-order arrangements remain fully functional during the festival period.

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The directions were issued during a video conference on Tuesday to review law and order and preparations for the upcoming festivals. Adityanath said maintaining public safety and social harmony was the administration's foremost responsibility and warned against attempts to disrupt celebrations. He directed strict action against anti-social elements and round-the-clock monitoring of social media for rumours, misleading information and provocative statements.

Security and crowd management With Ayodhya's Deepotsav scheduled for November 7, the Chief Minister asked officials to give priority to the safety and convenience of devotees and tourists. He called for advance traffic management and route-diversion plans, with information shared widely among the public.

Police deployment at major temples and sensitive religious sites is to be strengthened. Markets and commercial establishments are to receive 24-hour surveillance during Dhanteras and Diwali, along with intensive foot patrols and functional CCTV systems. Senior officers were asked to conduct field inspections, while emergency response vehicles under PRV-112 were directed to remain active.

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The government also directed that firecracker shops and temporary storage facilities be set up only at open and safe locations away from densely populated areas. The fire department has been asked to remain on high alert with sufficient fire tenders and rescue equipment. Officials were also told to process the required no-objection certificates and licences without unnecessary delay.

Essential services and employee payments The Chief Minister directed urban development and panchayati raj departments to run special sanitation and lighting drives across residential areas. Regular sanitisation and anti-larval fogging are to be carried out, with officials asked to prevent waterlogging, garbage accumulation and potholes. Uninterrupted electricity and clean drinking water supplies have been ordered in both rural and urban areas.

The transport department was asked to operate additional buses, curb the use of unfit and unauthorised vehicles, and take action against private operators charging excessive fares.

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Adityanath also sought transparency in the public distribution system, directing strict action against ration dealers found indulging in short-weight practices. Pending medical reimbursement bills of retired pensioners should be cleared promptly. Honorariums of outsourced employees and Anganwadi workers must be transferred to their accounts before the festivals.

Fertiliser and paddy procurement District magistrates were directed to monitor the availability of urea and DAP fertilisers. Hoarding, artificial shortages and sales above prescribed prices should invite FIRs and strict action. At paddy procurement centres, officials must ensure transparent weighing and smooth purchase so that farmers are not inconvenienced or forced to return without selling their produce.

The review meeting was attended virtually by the chief secretary, director general of police, senior secretariat officials, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police commissioners and other senior administrative and police officers.

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