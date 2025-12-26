UP CM frames supplementary budget debate around credit flow, investment implementation and business confidence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking in the state Assembly during the discussion on the 2025–26 supplementary budget, used the debate to outline what he described as changes to the state’s economic position and governance approach. He said Uttar Pradesh was moving away from the “BIMARU” label and argued that the government’s policy direction is aimed at building a business environment anchored in “Fearless Business”, “Ease of Doing Business” and “Trust of Doing Business”.

The chief minister linked these themes to two operating priorities: fiscal discipline and administrative reforms. He told the House that “financial discipline” and “good governance” had been given precedence, and presented changes in key indicators as outcomes of that approach. Among the headline numbers cited in the Assembly were estimates of output growth and higher per capita income.

Adityanath said the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) was ₹12.88 lakh crore during 2012–16 and has increased to around ₹35–36 lakh crore at present. He also said per capita income had moved from about ₹43,000 to around ₹1.20 lakh. The chief minister did not, in his remarks, provide a detailed break-up of the calculations but used the figures to underline a broader shift in the state’s economic scale.

A significant part of the address focused on credit availability and the banking system’s role in local growth. Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio has improved from 44% to 62–65%, and set a target of raising it to 70%. In policy terms, an improving CD ratio is typically read as higher lending relative to deposits within a geography. The chief minister positioned the change as an indicator that more banking capital is being deployed within the state, including for enterprise activity and self-employment.

He also referenced investment and employment outcomes to support the government’s economic narrative. Adityanath told the Assembly that investment proposals worth ₹15 lakh crore have been implemented “on the ground”, and said this has resulted in direct employment for 60 lakh youth. He further pointed to the MSME base in the state, stating that about 96 lakh units are operating and that these support around two crore families. The emphasis on MSMEs and credit flow was presented as part of an attempt to align investment implementation with wider job creation and household incomes.

The chief minister also placed sectoral indicators alongside these macro and credit-related points. On agriculture, he said the state’s agricultural growth rate has increased from 8% to 18%. He did not provide a crop-wise or district-wise distribution while citing the figure, but used it to argue that rural production and the farm economy had strengthened over the period.

In healthcare and medical education, Adityanath referred to the government’s stated objective of expanding medical colleges across districts. He said 81 medical colleges are either operational or under construction, framed around the “one district, one medical college” goal. The chief minister presented this as an infrastructure measure with longer-term implications for healthcare access and the availability of trained medical professionals within the state.

Renewable energy was cited as another area of focus during the debate. Adityanath referred to solar projects, including 1 GW solar initiatives, as part of the state’s environment-linked planning. He said such programmes were aimed at strengthening renewable capacity, positioning Uttar Pradesh among leading states on the solar push. The reference to renewables was used to signal policy continuity on energy transition and capacity creation.

On welfare delivery, the chief minister said government schemes are being implemented through “faceless” systems and are intended to be free of corruption. He cited free ration distribution and Ayushman card coverage as examples, stating that benefits are reaching eligible citizens without discrimination. The administration’s claim, as presented in the House, is that standardised delivery systems reduce discretion and help ensure that entitlements are not filtered through intermediaries.

Law and order was also linked to the business and investment narrative. Adityanath reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” approach to crime and argued that enforcement has contributed to a stronger sense of security among traders. He suggested that a stable law-and-order environment supports business confidence, and framed this as part of the state’s broader pitch to investors.

