UP CM Yogi cites direct recruitment scheme to highlight UP’s sports push

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted direct recruitment of sportspersons under the state’s ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ initiative, alongside cash awards for medal winners and the expansion of sports infrastructure. His remarks came on the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, when he also described Maa Katyayani as a symbol of women’s courage and resolve.

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In a post on X, Adityanath said the state had undergone a transformation over the past nine and a half years, with greater emphasis on security, encouragement and opportunities for girls to develop their sporting abilities. He criticised the period before 2017, alleging that fear, lawlessness and a lack of resources had restricted opportunities for women and girls.

Recruitment and athlete incentives The chief minister said medal winners at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games were receiving awards worth lakhs and crores of rupees. He also cited direct recruitment under ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ as a measure intended to recognise sporting achievements and provide athletes with greater career security.

Adityanath named several athletes and players who, he said, had enhanced the reputation of Uttar Pradesh and India through their performances at the Commonwealth and Asian Games. They included track and field athletes Parul Chaudhary, Priyanka Goswami, Prachi Chaudhary and Annu Rani; judoka Asmita Dey; cricketers Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh; hockey player Vandana Kataria; and wrestler Divya Kakran.

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The initiative, as described by the chief minister, links sporting achievement with employment opportunities. His remarks did not specify the number of appointments made under the scheme or provide a breakdown of recruitment by sport.

Sports infrastructure expansion Adityanath said the state’s sports infrastructure had expanded from village-level grounds and block-level mini stadiums to district stadiums, divisional sports colleges and the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. He said these facilities were providing girls with a stronger foundation to develop their talent.

The chief minister alleged that before 2017, sports grounds were under the control of mafias and inadequate resources prevented talented girls from pursuing their ambitions. He contrasted that period with what he described as a shift from fear to security and from neglect to encouragement.

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Adityanath’s message also marked the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri. Extending greetings to residents, he described Maa Katyayani as a symbol of women’s indomitable courage, unwavering resolve and valour.

The remarks combined the religious occasion with the state government’s account of its sports and women’s empowerment initiatives. The claims about conditions before 2017 and subsequent improvements were made by the chief minister in his social media post.