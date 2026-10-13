UP CM Yogi cites rise in women’s workforce participation, startup leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted women’s participation in the workforce and entrepreneurship, saying that women lead more than 50% of startups in the state. In a message on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri on October 11, he also cited an increase in women’s workforce participation from 12% to more than 36%.

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In a post on X, the chief minister said the state government was focusing on women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance. He linked these priorities to efforts to expand opportunities for women in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Adityanath invoked the Sanskrit expression ‘Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devatah’, which conveys that the divine resides where women are respected. He also extended greetings to residents on the occasion of Navratri.

The chief minister said women were increasingly contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s economy, including through employment in night shifts. He contrasted this with the situation before 2017, when, according to his statement, safety concerns posed challenges for women seeking to access opportunities outside their homes.

The startup and workforce participation figures were cited by the chief minister. The statement did not include the underlying data, the period covered by the startup figure or a sector-wise breakdown.

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Startup leadership and workforce participation Adityanath said women were leading more than half of the startups in Uttar Pradesh. He also pointed to the reported increase in women’s workforce participation as evidence of expanding opportunities in the state.

The figures highlight two areas of women’s economic participation: entrepreneurship and employment. However, the release did not specify how startup leadership was defined or whether the figure referred to founders, owners or other leadership roles.

The chief minister said the government’s focus on women’s safety and self-reliance was intended to help women participate more actively in economic activity. He linked this to the state’s broader development goals.

His message was issued on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, when women’s empowerment and the worship of the goddess form part of the festival’s cultural and religious context.

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Schemes cover health, education and mobility The chief minister also listed central and state government initiatives that he said were supporting women and girls. These included the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Poshan Abhiyaan, which focus on maternal support and nutrition, and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which provide support related to girls’ welfare and financial security.

Other initiatives cited included Mission Shakti, Operation Kayakalp, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the Safe City initiative, the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Working Women Hostels.

These programmes address different areas, including access to education, safety, mobility, maternal health and facilities for working women. Adityanath said such measures were intended to strengthen women’s ability to pursue education, employment and greater financial independence.

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He said the government was working towards the goal of a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh through its focus on women’s empowerment. The statement presented the schemes and participation figures as part of the government’s approach, but did not provide an independent assessment of their outcomes.