UP CM Yogi says India is strengthening its global economic position

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said India had strengthened its global economic position under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing growth, self-reliance, innovation and development. In a post on X on October 25, he said democracy had become stronger under a “Nation First” approach and described public welfare and participation as central to governance.

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Growth and public participation Adityanath wrote that ordinary citizens were at the centre of policymaking, welfare for the poor was a priority, and Antyodaya was a foundation for self-reliance. He said public participation was turning development into a mass movement. According to his post, India was advancing in social justice, women’s empowerment, digital innovation and economic prosperity, with development efforts converting public aspirations into opportunities.

The chief minister said that while several parts of the world faced violence and instability, India continued to move forward with democratic stability, economic progress and cultural awareness. He accused some political forces of trying to push the country towards instability, anarchy and separatism for their own political interests. He also alleged that these forces sought to damage India’s image on global platforms by putting national interests at stake.

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Adityanath said India remained committed to its development goals despite these challenges. His comments presented economic progress and democratic stability as central themes of the country’s development journey.

Uttar Pradesh’s role in development The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was contributing to the national development agenda through its agricultural potential, expanding industrial base, modern infrastructure and young workforce. He said the state was accelerating progress across sectors, from agriculture to manufacturing and from investment to employment generation, and playing a role in building “Viksit Bharat”.

Adityanath also reiterated the resolve of the state’s double-engine government, describing its priorities as placing national interest above all, preserving national unity and sustaining development. He said the national effort to advance India’s progress would continue with the “Nation First” approach in the coming years.

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The post linked welfare measures, public participation and economic growth with the government’s broader development vision. It also emphasised women’s empowerment and digital innovation as areas in which opportunities were being expanded. The chief minister’s comments reflected the state government’s stated position on national development and Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to it.

The remarks were shared with people in Uttar Pradesh through the social media platform as the chief minister outlined his view of India’s economic trajectory and the state’s place in the country’s development plans. His post also criticised unnamed political forces, alleging that their actions put national interests at risk.