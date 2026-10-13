UP CM Yogi says welfare schemes key to boost women’s empowerment in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted a range of welfare schemes related to girls’ education, maternal support, household facilities, mobility and social security, saying the state government’s initiatives were aimed at protecting women’s dignity and promoting their empowerment.

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In a post on X during Sharadiya Navratri, Adityanath linked his message to the worship of Goddess Chandraghanta on the festival’s third day. He said women’s safety, respect and self-respect formed the foundation of a strong and prosperous society.

Schemes across life stages The Chief Minister said the government’s initiatives covered several stages of women’s lives, from the protection and education of girls to support for marriage and motherhood. He cited the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana as measures aimed at supporting girls’ welfare and future prospects.

He also referred to the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which provides support for marriages, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which offers maternity-related assistance. The Ujjwala scheme, which promotes access to clean cooking fuel, and household toilets under the sanitation programme were also included in his list of initiatives intended to improve women’s living conditions and dignity.

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Adityanath said the double-engine government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, was using governance to advance women’s empowerment. The post presented these schemes as part of a broader approach to women’s welfare rather than focusing on any single programme.

Mobility and social protection The Chief Minister also cited the Gharouni initiative, associated with property documentation and ownership rights, as well as lifelong free bus travel for women aged above 60. He included old-age pensions among measures intended to provide social security.

Adityanath contrasted the current government’s approach with the period before 2017, claiming that lawlessness had affected women’s safety and dignity. He alleged that the empowerment of families of those in power had been prioritised over the empowerment of women during that period. These were claims made by the Chief Minister in his post.

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His message on Navratri drew on the symbolism of Goddess Chandraghanta, describing her as representing women’s radiance, dignity and courage. He said women’s safety and self-respect were central to the creation of a prosperous society.

The post placed education, maternal assistance, clean cooking fuel, sanitation, property rights, transport access and pensions within the government’s stated women’s empowerment agenda. It did not provide fresh scheme-wise figures, beneficiary numbers or budget allocations, but outlined the initiatives the Chief Minister said supported women’s dignity and a more secure life.