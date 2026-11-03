UP govt positions Ayodhya Deepotsav as platform for social cohesion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has presented Ayodhya's Deepotsav as an example of how cultural events can bring together communities across caste and social divisions, saying shared faith and traditions provide a common ground for participation. In a post on X, he said the festival reflected a vision of social harmony in which identity was defined by participation rather than caste.

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Adityanath said governments before 2017 had neglected the cultural forces that could unite society while using caste divisions as a political basis. He said the state government sought to change that approach by starting Deepotsav in 2017 and turning Ayodhya's cultural heritage into a celebration involving different sections of society.

Culture as a common platform The Chief Minister said religious leaders, students, sanitation workers, potters and traders participate in the festival with equal enthusiasm and devotion. He credited the guidance of saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event's development.

The remarks place the festival within the state government's broader emphasis on promoting Ayodhya's cultural and religious heritage through public celebrations. Adityanath described Deepotsav as a living example of social unity, arguing that shared cultural practices could help overcome divisions.

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He said the event offered a platform where people from different occupations and backgrounds could participate in a common celebration. The Chief Minister's message also highlighted the role of workers and traditional artisan groups, including potters, in the festival.

Participation over identity Adityanath said the festival's significance lay in the participation of people across social categories. "Here, identity is defined not by caste but by participation," he wrote.

He added that diyas lit by different hands collectively illuminated society, using the image to underline the idea of social cohesion. The Chief Minister said this was the central message of Deepotsav and reflected the concept of a harmonious society.

The government's framing of the event links cultural heritage with public participation, positioning the annual celebration as more than a religious occasion. Adityanath said the initiative had transformed the cultural heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, into a celebration for people across society.

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His remarks also drew a political contrast with governments before 2017, which he accused of overlooking culture's unifying role. The Chief Minister said the launch of Deepotsav marked a shift towards using shared traditions to bring communities together.