UP International Trade Show blends trade opportunities with strong message

Noida, Sep 26 (PTI) The hall number 7 at the Uttar Pradesh international Trade Show (UPITS), 2025 is not only showcasing trade opportunities and highlighting the state's rich culture, but is also raising global awareness on water conservation.

The Jal Jeevan Mission's Swachh Sujal Village exhibition is drawing visitors and business leaders alike, telling the story of Bundelkhand's transformation from its past challenges to its current progress, while imparting vital lessons on conserving water.

The attractive part of the hall is that visitors are being informed about the importance of every drop of water and simple measures that can make a difference. Schoolchildren attending the exhibition are also taking a water-conservation pledge.

Spread over approximately 496 square metres, the exhibition combines depictions of old and new Bundelkhand to showcase the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Through immersive photo galleries, visitors learn about the success of providing tap connections to every rural household and the employment opportunities generated for youngsters.

The exhibition's selfie points and gaming zones are a big draw for young visitors. Interactive games are designed to raise awareness on water conservation, while city-dwelling children and youngsters, including those from Noida, get a taste of rural life by taking selfies amidst the Bundelkhand-themed displays.

Reena, a visitor from Mahoba who has been living in Noida for years, expressed delight at seeing the transformation stories she had only heard over the phone come alive at the exhibition. Shalu from Delhi noted that while she had heard of water being transported by train to Bundelkhand, seeing the models of old and new Bundelkhand made the Jal Jeevan Mission's impact tangible and inspiring.