UP links forensic expansion with justice and technology-led jobs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has positioned cyber security and forensic science as priorities for strengthening criminal investigations, improving justice delivery and creating skilled employment, highlighting an expansion of state infrastructure since 2017.

In a post on X on Saturday, Adityanath outlined the objectives of TechSangam 2026, being held at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow. The event focuses on artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technology and data protection, with an emphasis on connecting technological innovation to public safety and digital trust.

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The Chief Minister said modern technology, scientific research and trained personnel were essential to address emerging challenges in cyber security and forensic investigations.

Expanding investigative capacity Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had only two cyber police stations and four forensic laboratories before 2017. He said the limited use of scientific methods and the absence of adequate forensic evidence had created opportunities for accused persons to evade legal consequences, while the conviction rate remained below 30%.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government subsequently expanded its investigative infrastructure. All 75 districts now have cyber police stations, and the state is working towards establishing forensic laboratories in every administrative division.

He said the expansion of technical resources and scientific investigation capabilities had strengthened the state's ability to address cybercrime and support efforts to secure convictions. Adityanath also reported an increase in the conviction rate but did not specify the current level.

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The expansion points to the growing role of scientific evidence in criminal investigations and the need for personnel trained to work with digital records and emerging technologies. However, the information shared by the Chief Minister did not include laboratory capacity figures, staffing numbers or comparative conviction-rate data.

Skills and industry collaboration Adityanath said developments in forensic science and cyber security were creating new opportunities for young people in quality education, research and employment. The sectors require technical expertise as digital systems become increasingly important to public services, security and legal proceedings.

TechSangam 2026 is intended to bring scientists, technology specialists, policymakers, legal professionals and industry representatives from India and abroad onto a common platform. According to the Chief Minister, discussions will cover the reliability of digital evidence, responsible deployment of emerging technologies and opportunities for cooperation between research, education and industry.

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The event's focus also includes artificial intelligence, quantum technology and data protection, areas that require scientific expertise and appropriate safeguards when applied to public systems.

Adityanath said the initiative could contribute to India's technological self-reliance and the goal of a developed nation. The broader policy challenge will be to translate infrastructure expansion, research collaboration and specialist training into consistent investigative standards, reliable digital evidence and employment pathways for graduates.

His remarks frame technology not only as a law-enforcement resource but also as a means of improving public safety, supporting justice and developing a skilled workforce in Uttar Pradesh.