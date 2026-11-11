UP plans security and infrastructure push for 25-30 lakh fair visitors

Uttar Pradesh is preparing for an estimated 25-30 lakh visitors at the Garhmukteshwar and Tigri fairs, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing departments to strengthen security, public health, sanitation and transport infrastructure before the November 17-26 events. The main bathing day for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela is scheduled for November 24.

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Reviewing preparations through a video conference on Tuesday, Adityanath described Garhmukteshwar as the “Mini Kumbh of Western UP” and said the event should reflect faith, discipline and cleanliness. Officials from Meerut, Bareilly, Amroha, Hapur and Moradabad participated in the meeting.

The chief minister instructed the departments of home, public works, transport, irrigation, urban development, power, panchayati raj and health to inspect arrangements before the fairs begin. He said basic facilities, including drinking water, electricity, healthcare and traffic management, must be ensured within the stipulated timeline.

Security and visitor management The security plan includes adequate police deployment, women personnel, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams on both sides of the river. Officials have also been directed to arrange CCTV surveillance, watchtowers, public address systems, fire tenders and rescue boats.

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A 24-hour control room must remain operational, while parking facilities, traffic diversions and crowd movement arrangements are to be planned in advance. Senior police officers at ADG, IG, DIG and SSP levels have been asked to counsel personnel before deployment. Adityanath also instructed police personnel to refrain from making social media reels while on duty.

Temporary hospitals at community health centre level, adequate medical staff and ambulances are to be arranged. The transport department has been asked to provide additional buses to manage the expected movement of devotees.

Sanitation and cultural programming The chief minister directed officials to prohibit single-use plastic throughout the fair and establish adequate waste collection and sanitation arrangements along the riverbanks. Ghats must have sufficient water, and the river should be channelised wherever necessary to facilitate bathing.

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The administration has also been instructed to prohibit the sale of liquor and intoxicants within the fair's command area. Campaigns against substance abuse and action against those spreading misinformation on social media were among the other directives.

The cultural programme is expected to include Bhagwat Katha, Rasleela, Ramlila and spiritual events related to Lord Shiva, as well as laser and drone shows. Local artists will be given opportunities to perform, while sports and competitions for children, including essay writing, debates, speeches and slogan writing, will also be organised.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure that cultural performances remain appropriate to the religious character of the gathering. Religious and patriotic songs will be played through public address systems, while government schemes and achievements will also be publicised during the event.

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