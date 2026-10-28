UP revises minimum wages as Yogi pushes investment and industrial growth

Uttar Pradesh has revised variable dearness allowance (VDA) rates for workers in 74 scheduled employments, raising minimum monthly wages by ₹174.25 to ₹238.39. The revised rates will remain in force from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Separately, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the state’s investment push, saying improved law and order, transparent policies and an investor-friendly environment are helping Uttar Pradesh emerge as a centre for industry and innovation.

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The two announcements focus on worker compensation and the state’s efforts to attract investment, expand industrial activity and generate employment.

Revised wage rates notified According to an order issued by the labour department on October 21, the VDA revision is based on the average All-India Consumer Price Index of 431 points for January to June 2026. The adjustment takes into account changes in the cost of living, with revised monthly minimum wages set according to workers’ skill categories and the applicable geographical area.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, monthly minimum wages have been fixed at ₹13,883.59 for unskilled workers, ₹15,271.41 for semi-skilled workers and ₹17,106.39 for skilled workers. The respective increases are ₹193.59, ₹212.41 and ₹238.39.

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In other districts with municipal corporations, the revised monthly rates are ₹13,189.68 for unskilled workers, ₹14,507.46 for semi-skilled workers and ₹16,250.86 for skilled workers. In the remaining districts, the rates are ₹12,530.25, ₹13,782.30 and ₹15,438.42, respectively.

Employers and industrial establishments covered by the notification are expected to follow the revised rates. The daily minimum wage is to be calculated at one twenty-sixth of the monthly rate. Employees already receiving higher wages will continue to receive the higher amount.

Investment and jobs agenda In a social media post on October 28, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had changed its approach to investment since 2017. He criticised the previous administration for what he described as a lack of clear vision and concrete planning to attract global investment, and credited the state and central governments’ reform, performance and transformation approach with developing a new industrial environment.

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The Chief Minister said a meeting with a Singapore delegation would explore fresh investment opportunities, accelerate existing projects and discuss taking investments to the production stage. He said improved law and order, transparent policies and a supportive investment environment were strengthening the state’s appeal to investors.

Adityanath reiterated the state’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy, linking investment with new industries, employment opportunities and improved household prosperity. The government’s stated approach combines wage adjustments linked to inflation with efforts to attract businesses and expand industrial activity.