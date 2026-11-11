UP to distribute government job letters every five days until January 26

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that government appointment letter distribution programmes would continue until January 26, with an event planned approximately every five days. At a function in Lucknow, he handed appointment letters to 1,146 newly selected junior assistants in the revenue department and transferred ₹215 crore to 4,300 farmer families under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

Adityanath said the state had already issued more than 9.5 lakh government appointment letters by August 15, 2026, and aimed to provide another one lakh by January 26. He said several departments still had recruitment pending and that the government wanted to complete further appointments before seeking a third term.

Recruitment and service delivery The chief minister said 10,836 appointments had previously been made in the revenue department, with recruitment for 7,994 lekhpal posts nearing completion. He cited appointment drives across agriculture, health, police, education and panchayati raj, and said more than 2.30 lakh appointments had been completed in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Recruitment for 32,000 police personnel had concluded and verification was underway, while the process to recruit more than 42,000 home guards was in its final stage.

Adityanath alleged that recruitment before 2017 had been affected by corruption, nepotism and irregularities. He claimed that examination candidates were sometimes replaced by other people at the appointment stage, and accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of allowing recruitment boards to be controlled by a “Saifai syndicate”. He also criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party, blaming their governments for what he described as an identity crisis among the state's youth.

He asked the new employees to serve citizens with integrity and sensitivity. The government, he said, had provided them an opportunity through a transparent selection process, and expected them to uphold the same standards in public service.

Farmer protection and revenue reforms The ₹215 crore transfer will support 4,300 families under the farmer accident welfare scheme. Adityanath said eligibility had been expanded beyond land-owning farmers to include tenant farmers and their families. So far, 1,40,196 families had received benefits, with a total of ₹5,833.50 crore distributed, he said.

The chief minister also cited the disposal of 37,81,363 revenue cases through revenue courts, saying an average of 3.78 lakh cases were being resolved each month. He said a special drive had settled 3,10,056 mutation cases, while rover technology was being used for land measurement.