UP to launch distribution of 25 lakh more tablets under youth scheme

Uttar Pradesh will launch the distribution of 25 lakh additional tablets to young people from Lucknow on Saturday, taking the total number of smartphones and tablets provided under the state's youth empowerment initiative beyond 85 lakh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

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In a post on X ahead of the programme, Yogi said young people needed opportunities and access to modern resources to realise their potential. He said the state's objective was to ensure that a lack of resources did not stand in the way of talent.

The additional distribution will be undertaken under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, through which more than 60 lakh smartphones and tablets have already been provided, according to the Chief Minister. The latest phase will add 25 lakh tablets to the programme.

Expanding digital access Yogi linked the initiative to the Centre's Digital India vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the double-engine government had changed the situation by extending digital devices to young people, enabling them to access modern resources.

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The Chief Minister's announcement places technology access at the centre of the state's youth empowerment approach. The programme involves distribution of smartphones and tablets, with the latest phase specifically covering 25 lakh additional tablets.

The release did not specify the individual eligibility criteria, distribution timeline, institutional coverage or the schedule for completing the latest phase. It also did not provide a district-wise allocation or details of the devices' technical specifications.

Political criticism and objectives Yogi also criticised previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that they had focused on caste, regional and dynastic politics instead of addressing the future of young people. He claimed that earlier administrations had not taken concrete initiatives to support young people's talent with technology.

He said the current government's approach was intended to ensure that resource constraints did not prevent young people from progressing. According to the Chief Minister, the state's youth should be able to use their talent and hard work to compete and succeed.

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The 25 lakh additional tablets represent an expansion of the existing distribution programme rather than a separate initiative. The government is positioning the exercise as part of its broader effort to extend digital access among young people in the state.

Yogi wished the beneficiaries of the programme and said the government's aim was to help every young person in Uttar Pradesh write a new success story through hard work.

The announcement comes as the state prepares to scale up the distribution of digital devices under a scheme that has already reached more than 60 lakh beneficiaries, according to figures shared by the Chief Minister. The latest phase will take the cumulative distribution figure to more than 85 lakh devices, combining smartphones and tablets provided so far with the additional tablets planned.

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