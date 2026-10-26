UP urges candidates to focus on recruitment for 17,000-plus teacher posts

Uttar Pradesh’s secondary education department has urged candidates for more than 17,000 vacancies in aided secondary schools to ignore rumours and focus on examination preparation, saying recruitment is being conducted under the notified rules and eligibility conditions.

Eligibility and TET deadline The Education Service Selection Commission has issued an advertisement to fill the vacancies, according to the department. The stated objective is to address teacher shortages in aided secondary schools and improve the learning environment for students. Candidates have been advised to rely on the official advertisement and government orders rather than unverified claims circulating on social media or other channels.

The department said selected candidates must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and submit their certificates by June 30, 2027. The provision follows the inclusion of TET as an eligibility requirement for this recruitment. The government has directed the commission to organise another TET examination soon, giving candidates an opportunity to meet the deadline. The department said NCTE standards and applicable legal provisions must be followed in appointments.

BEd and TGT recruitment rules The department clarified that a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification was required for the relevant posts earlier and remains applicable under the rules governing the current recruitment. It urged BEd-qualified applicants to continue preparing and not lose the opportunity because of misleading information.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) appointments, the department said there is no upper-age-limit restriction, referring to a written government order on the issue. It also outlined a schedule intended to make recruitment more regular: vacancies available on April 1 each year must be referred to the selection commission by May 31.

The recruitment drive is intended to improve teacher availability in aided secondary schools, the department said. It reiterated its appeal to all eligible candidates, including those with Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualifications, to treat the vacancies as an opportunity and prepare seriously for the selection process.