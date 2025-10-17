UPs resilient agriculture model global example for small farmers: World Bank chief Ajay Banga

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) World Bank Group President Ajay Banga has praised Uttar Pradesh's efforts to integrate technology with agriculture, describing the state's "resilient farming model" a global example for small and marginal farmers.

Speaking at the AgriConnect Flagship event during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank, Banga showcased the UP model, having visited the state and seen things for himself in May, said the state's director of information, Vishal Singh.

"The World Bank also posted its chief's speech on X, where he described what he witnessed in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The UP government also put out a statement stating how Banga commended the Yogi Adityanath government for developing an agricultural ecosystem that is resilient by design, stressing that climate adaptability was built into the system from the start rather than added later.

"The way Uttar Pradesh is addressing climate challenges through its farmers is remarkable," Banga said in his speech that was shared by the UP government.

According to the statement, the World Bank chief highlighted the use of heat-tolerant seeds, soil-matched fertilisers, regenerative practices, efficient irrigation, and robust insurance and financing systems that ensure a single bad season does not devastate a farmer's life.

Banga emphasised that digital technology is the glue holding the entire system together.

Simple AI tools and mobile phones now help farmers diagnose crop diseases, guide fertiliser use, issue weather alerts, and ensure secure digital payments, the UP government quoted Banga as saying in the statement.

Recalling his earlier visit to the state, Banga noted that Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated how resilience, cooperatives, and digital tools can combine to form a vibrant and scalable ecosystem. "This model works. It is proof of concept," the UP government said, quoting Banga's speech.

The model's success depends on alignment among governments, businesses, and development partners, according to the statement.

The World Bank and the Uttar Pradesh government have recently launched the 'UP AGREES' (UP Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise) project aimed at strengthening the state's agricultural systems through technology and finance.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit nearly one million small and marginal farmers. The state has also put forth a digital agriculture ecosystem framework to provide real-time information on weather, seeds, markets, and insurance.