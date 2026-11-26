The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has approved the final selection of 414 candidates for Junior Analyst (Food) posts in the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, completing a recruitment process for 417 vacancies. The commission has uploaded selected candidates’ roll numbers and category-wise cut-offs to its website.

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The recruitment, notified under advertisement number 04-Exam/2024, included a main examination held on February 16, 2025. Eligibility scrutiny and document verification followed. The commission said it approved 414 selections after these stages.

Category-wise selection The category-wise break-up shows 168 candidates selected under the unreserved category, 87 from the Scheduled Castes, four from the Scheduled Tribes, 114 from the Other Backward Classes and 41 from the Economically Weaker Sections. The commission said horizontal reservation provisions were applied, with candidates selected under these provisions counted within their original categories.

The recruitment recorded shortfalls in some reserved sub-categories. Four candidates were selected against eight posts earmarked for dependants of freedom fighters. In the military personnel and ex-servicemen category, four candidates were selected against 20 posts. The commission said no candidate was available in the outstanding sportspersons category, and the posts were filled by other candidates in merit order.

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Four candidates were selected against seven posts for the Scheduled Tribe category. The remaining three posts will be forwarded to the requisitioning department, the commission said. The selection did not fill all 417 vacancies.

Provisional selections and conditions The commission said 18 candidates have been included in the result provisionally. Their final selection will be subject to a decision by the commission or the requisitioning department. The result is also subject to orders in special leave petitions, special appeals and writ petitions concerning the recruitment that are pending before courts.

The appointments are intended to add technical capacity to the department’s food safety work. Junior Analysts (Food) are expected to analyse food samples, assess product quality and undertake technical tasks linked to food safety. The personnel are expected to support quality checks and action against adulteration.

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The recruitment has implications for the state’s regulatory capacity, as food sample testing and quality assessment form part of enforcement. The release said the appointments would help strengthen efforts to ensure food quality and safeguard consumer health, but did not provide a timeline for appointment letters or joining formalities.

The result follows the examination and verification stages, while the provisional status of 18 candidates and pending court proceedings remain conditions attached to the outcome. Candidates can consult the commission’s website for the roll-number list and category-wise cut-off details.