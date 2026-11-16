Urdu Academy opens 36th drama festival with ‘Umrao Jaan’

The Urdu Academy, Delhi, opened its six-day 36th Urdu Drama Festival at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, on November 13, with a stage adaptation of ‘Umrao Jaan’. The festival will run until November 18 under the Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture and Languages. Its stated objectives are to promote Urdu language and culture, sustain the theatre tradition and provide artistic expression to social issues.

At the opening, host Malik Ashtar spoke about the history of Urdu drama and Parsi theatre, highlighting the literary and cultural importance of theatre.

A musical stage adaptation The opening production, ‘Umrao Jaan’, was presented by Theatre Leela Acting Studio and Performing Arts Society. Directed by Varun Sharma, it is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s novel ‘Umrao Jan Ada’. The performance began with the well-known song ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti’ from the film ‘Umrao Jaan’.

The musical drama was structured around approximately 20 scenes. Five principal characters and more than 20 supporting characters took part in the production. Music and songs were used to portray a range of emotions, including love, pain, happiness and grief. The use of Urdu poetry was another feature of the staging.

The production also included Khwaja Haider Ali Aatish’s ghazal ‘Gul Aa Tujhe Gul Ke Rubaru Karte Hain’. Its use of poetry and music helped shape the emotional shifts across the story, while the sequence of scenes brought the central character’s experiences to the stage.

Story moves through flashbacks Flashback was a prominent narrative device. When Umrao Jaan recounts episodes from her past to Nawab Sahib, the events are represented through scenes that take the audience back through her life.

The story centres on Amiran, a wealthy girl from Faizabad who is separated from her family due to circumstances and reaches a kotha in Lucknow. She later becomes known as Umrao Jaan. The play presents her journey through love, struggle and separation, while portraying the social circumstances surrounding her life.

The festival’s programme continues at Shri Ram Centre through November 18. The opening production brought together music, poetry and a multi-scene dramatic format to present the character’s personal history.