U.S. Clean Energy and the Strategic Opportunity for Indian Investors

When policy certainty, technology and capital converge, new wealth cycles emerge. Today’s shift in global energy investment is precisely such a moment where infrastructure, decarbonisation and global industrial dynamics intersect to create a major portfolio frontier. While many view clean energy through the lens of sustainability, the more compelling view is that of capital reallocation.

A Structural Rotation of Capital In 2024, global energy sector investment approached $3 trillion. What distinguishes this year from prior cycles is the composition: over $2 trillion flowed into clean energy, surpassing fossil fuel investments for the first time. This is not marginal rebalancing. The International Energy Agency projects that renewables will account for roughly 46% of global electricity generation by 2030, up from approximately 30% in 2023. These figures reflect a material reshaping of energy infrastructure, not incremental adjustments to existing systems.

The United States has positioned itself at the center of this reallocation. Policy frameworks and financing mechanisms have created predictable pathways for private capital. Clean energy is increasingly treated as essential infrastructure rather than an alternative energy category. This classification matters because it also changes risk assessment for institutional capital.

Policy Anchors Driving Industrial Scale Policy support is often dismissed as transient or politically vulnerable. The current U.S. approach suggests otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act has committed roughly $370 billion toward clean energy manufacturing, grid modernization, and emissions reduction.

In January 2025, the U.S. General Services Administration signed a ten-year contract exceeding $1 billion with Constellation Energy to supply clean electricity to federal agencies. Long-term procurement contracts of this nature reduce project-level uncertainty and establish stable revenue streams. When government entities commit to decade-long offtake agreements, the risk profile of underlying assets changes materially. Private capital responds to such visibility.

The U.S. Department of Energy has deployed close to $100 billion in capacity additions and manufacturing upgrades. These are realized investments, and the tangible nature of this deployment differentiates the current cycle from earlier phases of renewable energy development.

The Technology and Cost Advantage What makes this deployment credible is that the underlying economics are now shifting. Solar-module prices fell nearly 30% between 2023 and 2024. Over the past decade, battery storage costs have declined by more than 80%. In the U.S., investment in clean-electricity infrastructure is now reported to be 1.6 times the 2020 level and ahead of what is going into fossil-fuel power investment.

In the second quarter of 2025, U.S. wind, solar, and battery storage capacity increased 16.5% year-on-year, reaching a combined 334 GW. The scale of installed capacity indicates that clean energy infrastructure has moved from pilot-stage deployment to industrial-scale implementation.

Practical Routes for Indian Investors For Indian investors, the ability to participate in this transformation has never been more seamless. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and digital investment platforms have effectively globalized access, enabling exposure to U.S. markets with minimal friction even investments starting as small as ₹1 can now participate in global markets.

Diversified ETFs, for example, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN), and KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) provide broad exposure across the renewable energy value chain spanning solar, electrification, carbon markets, and energy storage.

Equities offer more concentrated exposure across the value chain. NextEra Energy (NEE) operates renewable generation and transmission infrastructure. Constellation Energy (CEG) benefits from long-term federal supply contracts. Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) advance electric vehicle adoption, with Amazon holding roughly 18% of Rivian while deploying its electric delivery vans. Plug Power (PLUG) and Bloom Energy (BE) focus on hydrogen and fuel cells, with Bloom delivering over 1,000% returns in the past year driven by data center demand. Established players like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are repositioning through carbon capture investments, supported by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which holds a 28% stake after reducing Apple exposure significantly.

India’s own clean-energy story is evolving, yet the depth, liquidity and policy visibility of the U.S. market remain unmatched. For an economy still reliant on imports of energy and raw materials, participation in global decarbonisation offers hedging as well as growth.

The Takeaway The U.S. clean energy transition has moved beyond conceptual planning into operational reality. Policy mechanisms have created stable demand signals. Technology costs have crossed economic thresholds. Capital is deploying at industrial scale. These conditions create a foundation for evaluating clean energy not as a thematic allocation but as an infrastructure investment with defined risk-return parameters.

Clean energy isn’t just about doing good, it's about owning the architecture of how the next decade of industry, infrastructure and capital will be built. The question isn’t if one should participate but how one chooses to position across sub-sectors, technologies and time horizons.

The article has been written by Shlok Srivastav, Cofounder & COO, Appreciate.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. The securities quoted are exemplary and are not recommendatory.