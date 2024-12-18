The US Presidential elections are a major world event, the outcome of which has increasingly influenced global financial markets, and the Indian stock market is no exception. This is because any changes in US economic policies, trade relations and interest rates have a direct impact on the performance of our markets.

The recent elections were no exception as they sent ripples across global markets anticipating the outcome of the ballet. A Trump presidency could have significant implications for the Indian economy. Some of the key areas of influence include the US Federal Reserve’s stance, which has a direct impact on global liquidity and foreign investments in India.

A new administration might also shift trade policies, impacting sectors like IT and pharma, where India is a major player. Additionally, changes in immigration policies can influence the tech workforce and outsourcing dynamics. Historically, markets may see short-term volatility around election results but adjust as policies clarify, influencing Indian exports, currency stability, and market sentiment.

In an exclusive interview with Livemint, Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct, shared his views on the subject. Some edited excerpts.

Q. Can you tell us how the impact of the US Presidential elections goes beyond its borders, influencing global and Indian markets alike?

Pankaj Pandey: The Donald Trump presidency will herald a period of better economic growth for the US, a stronger dollar besides geopolitical and growth implications for other economies. We feel that geopolitical issues are going to reduce as Trump does not favour war and, therefore, a large number of geopolitical issues could get self-addressed. Furthermore, his policies on immigration, higher tariffs, trade barriers and tax cuts would spur growth and inflation.

Corporate tax rate cuts would make the US equity markets attractive, thereby attracting better inflows and could mute liquidity inflows into the emerging markets. He will try to balance out tax cut related benefits with raising financial resources through higher tariffs. However, the US could still experience higher fiscal deficit and higher inflation limiting the US Federal Reserve’s ability to cut rates at expected pace.

Q. In the past few weeks we have seen a sharp rally in the Dollar Index and US treasury yields in anticipation of Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential elections. What is the impact on currency and bond yields?

Pankaj Pandey: The market has reflected concerns about potential inflationary pressures from the new US regime’s policies which may limit the Fed from cutting interest rates. This has led to a global currency depreciation against the US dollar. However, the Indian rupee has proven to be remarkably resilient, outperforming most other emerging market currencies. This relative strength can be attributed to factors such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s proactive measures to stabilise the currency, India’s strong economic fundamentals, and its ability to attract foreign investment.

India’s robust domestic demand and continued foreign portfolio investor inflows have cushioned the impact of rising global interest rates and helped maintain stability in the bond market. There has been a surge in US 10-year bond yields – they have risen by 80 bps in last 2 months to ~ 4.40% from 3.62% (as on September 16) – in the run up to the US Presidential elections, as well as right after the election results came out as the change in regime with the new US president got confirmed. However, the Indian bond market has been extremely resilient with the 10-year up by less than 10 bps to 6.83% from 6.75% during the same time period.

Q. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been a significant driver in the performance of Indian stock markets for many years now. But, there has been a notable exit of FIIs from Indian markets over the last few months. What are the reasons for this?

Pankaj Pandey: Indian markets are experiencing one of the heaviest selling pressures seen from FIIs. After witnessing selling of nearly 1.15 lakh crores in equities in October, FIIs have sold another 32,000 crores in the month of November. We believe that there might be some respite from the ongoing sell-off from FIIs towards the month end as MSCI has increased the weight of India to 19.8% in its recent reshuffling. An expected inflow of nearly $2.5 Billion is likely to be seen in Indian equities due to the rebalancing. Among sectors, Oil & Gas, Auto and financial space has seen largest outflows.

Q. Can you give us a sector-wise round-up, with a focus on key sectors like IT, Defence and Pharma and what they mean for Indian investors?

Pankaj Pandey: We are very positive on the impact of the change in guard in the US on three key sectors, IT, Defence and Pharma. The other sectors that are likely to benefit from tariff arbitrage include Auto Components, Engineering and Textiles.

IT sector: With US elections over and likely tax cuts under new regime, there will be some positive outlook in near term as it also coincides with IT companies’ clients’ cost planning period along with rate cut cycle. Thus, while FY25 is likely to witness a mid-single digit revenue growth, FY26 could see double digit revenue growth for the sector. This will be largely led by increased discretionary spends in key sectors such as BFSI, Retail and Telecom. However, there will be medium term concerns on visa availability, offshoring being replaced by more US based hiring instances in the new US government regime. Overall, for IT sectors growth will be largely a function of large deal ramp ups, and recovery in the discretionary spends. We remain selectively positive on a couple of stocks, based on this theme.

Defence: Trump’s win could translate into stronger military ties between India and the US and the Indian defence sector is also expected to benefit as the US may prioritise major weapons deals with India. As per reports, the Trump administration is likely to be more focused on making American weapons competitive in global defence markets. So, American companies like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and others might look for expanding collaborations with Indian companies further and setting up manufacturing bases in India in coming years. Defence deals between India and US might also be accelerated under his administration like F-35 fighter jets as 5th generation aircrafts for Indian Air Force, GE aero-engines for indigenous AMCA aircrafts, ship-repairs of US ships in India, and other critical components like Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) for future aircraft carriers.

Pharma: With Trump getting re-elected as the US President, we expect the Biosecure Act to become a legislation once it is cleared by the US Senate, where the Republicans have a majority. The Act is already through in the House of Representatives. The Act is aimed at preventing leading Chinese Contrast Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMs)/ Contrast Development and Manufacturing Services (CDMO) players from accessing US funding and collaborating with pharma companies. The legislation is designed to effectively prevent the Chinese CDMOs from passing on information about drugs under development by US companies and bans US companies from entering into new agreements or extending existing contracts. The legislation could be a boon for Indian CRAMs/ CDMO players, especially those who own manufacturing facilities in the US.