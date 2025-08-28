US Healthcare: The Pill Worth Considering

There's a curious trend in healthcare stocks right now. Many believe they should go up, but they keep going down.

Advertisement

Think this through. Americans spend $4.9 trillion on healthcare annually, an amount larger than Germany's entire economy. This spending reportedly grows 8% every year, recession or no recession. People don't skip cancer treatments because the stock market is down. They don't postpone heart surgery because interest rates are high.

Yet healthcare stocks are down 5% this year while the S&P 500 is up 7%. Money managers have pulled $11.5 billion from healthcare funds over twelve straight months. That's the longest streak on record.

The Numbers to Note The following numbers should make any investor pay attention.

By 2033, Americans will spend $8.6 trillion on healthcare. That's 20% of the entire economy. The current number is $4.9 trillion, so we're looking at 80% growth in eight years. Try finding another sector with that visibility.

Advertisement

Demographics make this inevitable. Today, 58 million Americans are over 65. By 2030, that becomes 88 million. Older people consume 3-5x more healthcare than younger people. This isn't a trend you can debate — these people are already born.

But here's the part that really matters for investors: this spending happens whether the economy grows or shrinks. Healthcare demand is recession-proof in ways that even food isn't.

Then, How Did We Get Here? The market unease started in July when POTUS signed healthcare reforms. Medicaid cuts, drug price controls, transparency requirements for pharmacy middlemen. Healthcare stocks declined because investors reacted to uncertainty.

The selling is not without reason. The July healthcare reforms represent genuine structural changes. Medicaid cuts will reduce revenue for safety-net hospitals. Drug price controls tied to international levels could affect pharmaceutical margins. Transparency requirements for pharmacy benefit managers threaten billion-dollar profit pools.

Advertisement

These concerns are legitimate. Some healthcare business models may be permanently affected. Companies that relied heavily on government reimbursement face real headwinds. Investors moving away from the sector aren't panicking — they're responding to concrete policy changes that will affect cash flows.

The skeptics have a point: this time feels different. Previous regulatory cycles involved expansion (ACA) or failed rollbacks. This time, we're seeing systematic cost reduction across multiple healthcare segments simultaneously.

But here's what the historical data shows. The Affordable Care Act in 2010 triggered identical selling despite being an expansionary policy. Healthcare stocks fell 30% as investors worried about margin compression and regulatory uncertainty. Many predicted industry consolidation and profit destruction.

Three years later, those same stocks had doubled. Companies adapted faster than expected, found new revenue sources, and benefited from the promised consolidation. The underlying demand kept growing because demographic trends don't pause for political cycles.

Advertisement

The 2017 repeal attempts created similar dynamics. Temporary disruption, permanent adaptation, eventual outperformance.

The pattern suggests that while specific companies may struggle, the sector's structural growth advantages remain intact.

Why Some Investors Are Buying Warren Buffett recently bought $1.6 billion worth of UnitedHealth stock. This is the same UnitedHealth that's down 50% this year, the same company everyone says is facing challenges because of the healthcare reforms.

UnitedHealth trades at 12 times earnings — its lowest multiple in a decade. The company still generates $20 billion in annual cash flow. The government may change how healthcare gets paid for, but they're unlikely to eliminate health insurance.

This is a classic strategy: buy great businesses when everyone else is hesitant.

Advertisement

Where the Action Is Here's what the selloff may overlook: the best healthcare companies aren't fighting yesterday's war.

Artificial intelligence is making a notable difference in drug discovery. Traditional drug development takes 14.6 years and costs $2.6 billion per new medicine. AI-enabled workflows reduce time by 40% and costs by 30% for complex targets. By this year, an estimated 30% of new drugs will be discovered using AI.

Telemedicine went from pandemic necessity to permanent infrastructure. The global market reached $141.19 billion in 2024, projected to hit $380.33 billion by 2030 — 17.55% annual growth based on genuine utility.

The COVID crisis forced healthcare to modernise faster than any other industry. Hospitals run more efficiently. Electronic health records finally work properly. Drug distribution happens with Amazon-level logistics.

Advertisement

All this efficiency shows up in margins. Hospital operating margins are expanding 200-300 basis points over the last year as labor costs normalise and technology reduces administrative waste.

The Numbers Provide Perspective Despite all the headlines, 69% of healthcare executives expect rising revenues this year.

Diabetes affects 37 million Americans. Cancer diagnoses hit 2 million annually. Obesity-related conditions cost $260 billion per year. Heart disease, Alzheimer's, autoimmune disorders—the list goes on. These are conditions that get managed, often for decades. Each patient represents recurring revenue streams that grow over time as treatments improve.

From an investment standpoint, healthcare offers something rare: predictable growth with pricing power. If you develop a drug that works better than existing options, you can charge more. If you run the only hospital in town, you have negotiating leverage with insurers.

Advertisement

Areas of Opportunity The opportunities are hiding in plain sight.

Healthcare REITs — companies that own hospitals and medical facilities — trade at 40-50% discounts despite stable cash flows. They pay 6-7% dividends while you wait for valuations to recover. Medical real estate doesn't become obsolete.

Quality biotech companies with proven platforms trade below their cash balances. They are companies with validated approaches to treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological conditions.

AI-enabled healthcare services companies solve real problems while generating expanding margins. Electronic health record optimisation, revenue cycle management, diagnostic imaging enhanced by machine learning. These businesses grow as healthcare systems prioritise efficiency.

The most promising opportunities combine defensive characteristics with growth potential. Some examples include medical device companies serving aging populations, specialty pharmacies handling complex drug therapies and digital health platforms managing chronic conditions at scale.

Advertisement

Why This Matters Now Markets eventually recognise value, but timing is unpredictable. What's not unpredictable is demographic math.

The 88 million Americans reaching 65+ by 2030 will consume healthcare services. The question is whether you want to own pieces of the companies providing those services.

Right now, you can buy those companies at the biggest discounts since 2009. The regulatory uncertainty that's causing the selloff is likely to resolve if history is anything to go by. The underlying growth drivers continue regardless of Washington policy changes.

Healthcare isn't a sector you need to time perfectly. It's a sector where being early beats being exactly right. The best healthcare investments historically happened during periods of maximum pessimism.

Based on twelve months of ETF outflows and systematic selling, we're approaching that point.

Advertisement

The smart money is already positioning. The question is whether you'll join them before this becomes obvious to everyone else. With platforms like Appreciate, you can also own a share of the global healthcare story.

To know more about how to get started with global investing and US ETFs, click here.

The article has been written by Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. The securities quoted are exemplary and are not recommendatory.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.