US Stock Market News: The Mag Seven Got All the Attention While These 3 AI Stocks Got the Money.

The Magnificent Seven dominate the artificial intelligence narrative because they sit at the most visible points of the ecosystem. Nvidia designs the chips, Microsoft and Amazon provide cloud platforms, Alphabet trains large-scale models, and Meta and Tesla integrate AI into consumer-facing products. Their size and visibility made them the default proxy for AI exposure.

But in 2024 and 2025, the US stock market performance revealed a more selective truth.

While the Magnificent Seven absorbed attention across the US stock market news, a meaningful share of AI-linked investor gains came from companies positioned closer to where AI spending turned into orders, contracts, and recurring revenue. These were not the firms shaping the public imagination of AI, but the ones enabling it to function at scale.

This distinction matters because markets do not reward narratives indefinitely. They reward execution, visibility, and ability to deliver at scale. When artificial intelligence shifted from experimentation to deployment, capital followed the bottlenecks that could not be avoided.

Three stocks outside the Magnificent Seven exemplified this shift.

Why Did AI Scaling In The US Stock Market Become Limited By Infrastructure, Not Ideas? In the early phase of the AI cycle, the primary question was capability. Could models be trained? Could accuracy improve? Could costs decline?

By late 2024, the limiting factor changed.

Multiple, independently reported data points pointed to the same conclusion:

Industry reporting throughout 2024 described extended lead times for advanced GPUs, often measured in several months and, in some cases, close to a year, depending on customer size and configuration.

Engineering and data-centre studies consistently showed that AI workloads required far higher rack power density than traditional enterprise computing, often several multiples higher.

Hyperscaler earnings calls increasingly highlighted that AI-related capital expenditure extended well beyond chips, encompassing servers, networking, cooling, and power infrastructure. In other words, AI adoption became physical. Compute had to be available continuously, data had to move faster within data centres, and outputs had to be operationalised inside organisations. Once those conditions became binding, spending priorities shifted and this is where investor returns began to diverge from attention in the US stock market live environment.

That shift explains why some of the strongest AI-linked returns came from companies supplying compute, networking, and enterprise AI systems, starting with compute itself.

How Did CoreWeave Benefit From The AI Compute Shortage? Why Dedicated Capacity Became a Moat

Cloud computing was built around elasticity. Resources could be scaled up or down based on demand, and workloads could tolerate occasional inefficiencies.

AI inference disrupted that model.

By 2024–2025, inference workloads increasingly ran continuously, not episodically. Once AI systems were embedded into products, search, recommendation engines, or enterprise workflows, downtime became costly rather than inconvenient. Shared infrastructure struggled to meet those requirements at scale.

This brought about CoreWeave’s rise.

In March 2025, CoreWeave completed a public listing that raised approximately $1.5 billion, making it one of the largest AI-infrastructure IPOs of the cycle.

In disclosures associated with its listing and subsequent reporting, CoreWeave referenced long-term customer agreements and commitments exceeding $55 billion, providing multi-year demand visibility.

These agreements were structured around reserved, dedicated capacity, rather than short-term usage. From an investor standpoint, this mattered because GPU scarcity did not resolve quickly. Industry reporting made clear that supply shortages persisted even as demand broadened. In such an environment, access to guaranteed compute became a strategic asset.

As a result, companies offering dedicated AI compute capacity were repriced not as discretionary service providers, but as infrastructure owners. CoreWeave’s stock performance reflected that reclassification, delivering strong gains relative to broader indices over the same period – a shift tracked closely in US stock market movements.

How Did Broadcom Benefit From AI’s Networking Bottleneck? When Moving Data Becomes the Binding Constraint

As AI clusters scaled, another bottleneck became increasingly visible: data movement.

Advanced accelerators can process data far faster than traditional networking architectures were designed to handle. When interconnect bandwidth cannot keep pace, processors sit idle, undermining the economics of AI systems.

This is not speculative. It is embedded in industry standards:

PCIe 4.0 supports 16 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) per lane.

PCIe 5.0 doubles that to 32 GT/s.

PCIe 6.0, finalised by standards bodies, doubles bandwidth again to 64 GT/s, reflecting the requirements of next-generation accelerators and high-density clusters. As systems scale, electrical interconnects face power efficiency and signal integrity challenges. Industry analyses have consistently noted that networking and interconnect costs rise sharply with cluster size, becoming a significant share of total system cost in large AI deployments.

Broadcom is positioned squarely in this layer.

The company supplies high-speed networking silicon, custom accelerators, and connectivity solutions used by hyperscalers and large data-centre operators.

Over 2024 and 2025, Broadcom repeatedly cited AI-related demand as a contributor to revenue growth.

During this period, Broadcom ’s shares outperformed broad market benchmarks, rewarding investors who recognised that networking was not ancillary to AI, but foundational. The logic is arithmetic, not narrative. An idle accelerator destroys return on capital. Networking that prevents that idling becomes economically indispensable.

How Did Palantir Operationalise AI Spending? Why Software Became the Final Nail

Even with compute and networking in place, AI fails if organisations cannot act on outputs.

This is where Palantir’s performance becomes instructive.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Palantir reported revenue of approximately $1.41 billion, representing year-on-year growth of around 70%, significantly above many large-cap software peers.

Over the broader AI upcycle, Palantir’s share price rose substantially, at points nearly doubling, materially outperforming major indices over comparable periods. The driver was not experimentation. It was operationalisation.

Palantir’s platforms were increasingly used to integrate AI outputs into planning, logistics, and decision-making workflows across government and commercial clients. Longer contract durations and expanding deal sizes signalled that AI spending had moved from innovation budgets into operating budgets.

From an investor perspective, this closed the loop. Compute and networking investments only generate value if organisations can convert outputs into decisions. Software that enables that conversion becomes essential, and capital follows what is essential.

Why Did These Three AI Stocks Deliver Outsized Returns In The US Stock Market Today? The common thread across CoreWeave, Broadcom, and Palantir was inevitability.

Each sat at a point in the AI system where spending could not be postponed:

Compute capacity had to be secured.

Data had to move efficiently.

Outputs had to be operationalised. Crucially, none of these companies depended on predicting which AI model or platform would dominate. Their economics were tied to AI usage itself, not branding or mindshare.

That distinction explains why investor returns accrued here even as attention remained focused elsewhere in the live US stock market.

The Opportunity Cost of Concentrated AI Exposure Investors heavily concentrated in headline AI platforms captured stability, but often missed incremental upside.

Infrastructure and execution-focused companies exhibited:

higher growth rates,

clearer demand visibility,

and faster repricing as pressure points became evident. This was not about avoiding the Magnificent Seven. It was about complementing them with exposure to the layers where AI spending actually materialised.

How the Foundation Layer Compared

Company What is Addressed Evidence of Demand Investor Outcome CoreWeave Dedicated compute capacity $55bn in long-term customer commitments Strong post-listing performance Broadcom AI networking & interconnects Rising AI-linked demand disclosures Market-beating returns Palantir Operational AI software $1.41bn Q4 revenue; 70% YoY growth Significant outperformance

So, What Did We Learn? If the Magnificent Seven are the storefronts of AI – CoreWeave, Broadcom, and Palantir represent the foundation.

Investors who recognised where AI spending became unavoidable and positioned accordingly were rewarded. This phase of the AI cycle demonstrated a durable lesson: the most visible stories are not always the most profitable ones. The companies that make investors money are often the ones enabling the system to function when scale becomes non-negotiable.

This is where platform access and portfolio flexibility matter.

This is where platform access and portfolio flexibility matter.

FAQs What Are The Magnificent Seven AI Stocks? The Magnificent Seven typically refer to Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta, Tesla, and Apple. These companies dominate AI narratives because they control chips, cloud platforms, or consumer-facing AI applications. However, as seen in recent US stock market news, infrastructure and enterprise-layer companies have also captured significant investor gains.

CoreWeave, Broadcom, and Palantir delivered strong AI-linked performance. Each operates at a different layer of the AI ecosystem – compute infrastructure, networking, and operational software.

