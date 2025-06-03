Use tech tools to tackle threats from dark web, cross-border e-comm: Revenue Secy to DRI official

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Revenue intelligence officers should use advance technological tools to evaluate emerging threats from disguised supply chains, cross-border e-commerce, and dark web to strengthen their enforcement actions, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration of the headquarters of the new Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) building, the Secretary said syndicates exploit opaque trade movements, making it imperative that enforcement in DRI remains one step ahead of concealment.

"I would encourage DRI to dedicate resources for evaluating emerging threats from disguised supply chains, cross-border e-commerce, dark web, cryptocurrency misuse, synthetic drug movement, and misuse of digital platforms. DRI needs to move ahead with data-driven intelligence and use of advance technological tools. Innovation in enforcement must match innovation in crime," Shrivastava said.

In the last year, DRI seized 1,382 kg of gold in numerous operations in which key members of syndicates have been arrested and networks busted.

During 2024, DRI seized 62 kg of heroin, 85 kg of cocaine, more than 10,000 kg of ganja and over 600 kg of synthetic drugs, including Ketamine, Methamphetamine and Ecstasy.

As transnational syndicates use new methodologies and technology to bypass traditional control, he said, the role of DRI must evolve correspondingly in detection and disruption of such illicit trade and financial flow.

"DRI's enforcement strategy needs to be supported by intelligence, which would entail strengthening information flows among Customs, GST, Income Tax, and other intelligence and enforcement agencies through well-structured data sharing framework," he said.

The Secretary said economic offences are intrinsically linked to national security concerns. Drug trafficking, illicit wildlife trade, environmental crime, dual-use good smuggling and sanction evasion pose hybrid threats.

"DRI must continue to build robust collaboration with overseas enforcement bodies through real-time intelligence exchanges, joint operations and mutual legal assistance frameworks," he added.