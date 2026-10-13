Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi highlights agricultural growth in the state by citing farm procurement, financial assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cited paddy procurement, direct payments and irrigation projects as key measures supporting the state’s agricultural sector since 2017.

In a post on X on October 10, Adityanath described farmers as central to Uttar Pradesh’s economic strength and prosperity. He said the state government was working to provide support across the agricultural supply chain, including access to seeds, irrigation, minimum support price (MSP) procurement and markets.

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The chief minister said the state had completed irrigation projects that had remained pending for years. He also cited an increase in Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural growth rate from 8% to 18% and said the state accounts for 21% of India’s total foodgrain production.

Adityanath referred to the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme and direct transfers of MSP payments as part of the support available to farmers. He said the government’s approach was intended to address challenges related to agricultural inputs, irrigation and the sale of produce.

The figures and assessments were presented by the chief minister in his social media post.

Paddy procurement crosses 519 lakh metric tonnes According to Adityanath, more than 519 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured from over 80 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and March 2026. Direct payments to farmers exceeded ₹1,03,833 crore during this period, he said.

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The chief minister said procurement at MSP was aimed at helping farmers receive fair prices for their produce. He added that the MSP for paddy had been increased by ₹71 per quintal this year.

Adityanath also referred to the role of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in transferring payments directly to farmers. He said farmers had faced debt and difficulties in accessing markets before 2017, and contrasted those challenges with the support mechanisms available under the current government.

The statement did not include a year-wise breakdown of the procurement volumes or payments. The figures therefore reflect the cumulative totals cited by the chief minister for the period covered.

Irrigation and financial support form part of the strategy The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh ranks first nationally in the production of milk, sugarcane and wheat, among other agricultural commodities. He also highlighted the state’s contribution to foodgrain production.

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Adityanath said irrigation infrastructure and access to improved seeds were important components of agricultural support. He referred to the completion of long-pending irrigation projects as one of the changes made since 2017.

The PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme was another measure cited in his post. The central government scheme provides financial assistance to eligible farmers, while MSP procurement is intended to support the sale of notified crops at designated prices.

The chief minister described farmers as the foundation of the state’s economy and said their welfare remained a priority. His statement placed procurement, irrigation, direct payments and financial assistance within the broader effort to support agricultural production and farmer incomes in Uttar Pradesh.