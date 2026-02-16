Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: A Transformative Decade of Growth

Over the past eight years under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable economic transformation, emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing large states. From more than doubling the size of its economy to leading in critical socio-economic indicators, the state’s development journey reflects a focus on balanced growth in infrastructure, agriculture, investment, manufacturing, skill development and social welfare.

GDP Growth: From ₹ 13.30 Lakh Crore to Over ₹ 30 Lakh Crore According to the latest Economic Survey 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has risen sharply over the past decade. In 2016-17, at the start of the current leadership, UP’s economy was estimated at ₹13.30 lakh crore. By 2024-25, this figure had surged to over ₹30.25 lakh crore, more than doubling in size with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 %. The state’s economy is projected to reach ₹36 lakh crore in 2025-26 if the current growth trajectory continues.

This growth has also boosted Uttar Pradesh’s share in the national economy — from 8.6 % in 2016-17 to about 9.1 % in 2024-25, a significant rise for India’s most populous state.

Per Capita Income: Closing the Gap Not only has the size of the economy grown, but individual prosperity has improved too. Per capita income has more than doubled, rising from around ₹54,564 in 2016-17 to approximately ₹1,09,844 in 2024-25, and is expected to reach around ₹1.20 lakh in 2025-26. For the first time in decades, Uttar Pradesh has reversed its long-term decline relative to the national average, with its per capita income reaching about 53.5 % of the all-India level.

One District One Product (ODOP): Turning Grassroots Strength into Growth A key strategic initiative driving economic inclusion and local value creation in Uttar Pradesh is the One District One Product (ODOP) programme. This flagship scheme encourages each of the state’s 75 districts to specialise in a unique product or industry based on local strengths, resources and skills.

The ODOP initiative has made a tangible impact on employment and export growth. It has generated over 3.22 lakh jobssince its launch and strengthened the visibility of UP products on both domestic and export markets. Moreover, several ODOP goods have been showcased at international bilateral events and were even presented to world leaders during global summits as symbols of Uttar Pradesh’s artisanal heritage, helping boost the global image of the state’s traditional industries.

Agriculture: The Growth Engine Continues Agriculture remains a cornerstone of UP’s economy. In 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh retained its position as India’s largest foodgrain producer, with total output reaching 737.4 lakh metric tonnes — an increase of 28.5 % since 2017, along with improvements in productivity. The state’s share of national foodgrain output grew from 18.1 % to 20.6 % over this period.

Crop diversification has further strengthened the sector, with increased acreage under pulses and oilseeds, boost in horticulture and broad gains in productivity across paddy, wheat and other crops. Enhanced rural irrigation and extension services have also contributed to this performance.

Gross value added per hectare — a key productivity measure — rose from about ₹0.98 lakh in 2017-18 to around ₹1.73 lakh in 2024-25, reflecting not just higher output but greater value creation on agricultural land.

Industry, Investment and FDI: From Potential to Performance UP’s industrial sector has also picked up pace, supported by policy reforms and investment campaigns. Between FY 2023-24 and FY 2025-26, the state approved over ₹2.37 lakh crore worth of investor proposals, signaling improved business confidence and administrative facilitation. It has recorded significant improvements, with cumulative FDI inflows exceeding ₹17,000 crore (US$ ~2.15 billion) between April 2019 and June 2025 — a clear sign of growing foreign interest in sectors such as manufacturing, electronics and services. Proactive policies like the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy (IIEPP) 2022 — along with investor facilitation platforms such as Nivesh Mitra — have helped streamline approvals and foster a more investor-friendly ecosystem.

Healthcare, Skilling and Social Inclusion On the social front, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). As of late 2025, over 5.38 crore Ayushman cards have been issued, covering close to 87 % of eligible families — the highest in the nation — and more than 6,000 hospitals are empanelled to deliver cashless medical treatment to vulnerable populations.

Simultaneously, focused efforts on skilling and workforce development have positioned the state’s young population for opportunities in emerging sectors. According to the India Skills Report 2025, UP ranks among the top states in numerical skills development, reflecting an uptick in vocational training, industry partnership programmes and employability enhancement efforts.

Infrastructure and Power: Foundations for Prosperity Reliable power and infrastructure expansion have been central to UP’s resurgence. The state has effectively eliminated large-scale power outages, strengthened rural electrification and expanded generation capacity — vital enablers for industrial growth, commerce and quality of life. In the field of renewable energy it has taken significant steps like solarisation of agricultural pumps, installation of roof top solar system, battery storage system and pump storage system to ramp up it’s power requirement and meet net zero obligation.

On the infrastructure front, Uttar Pradesh has expanded its expressway network, improved rail connectivity, and prepared for the completion of key assets such as the Jewar International Airport — set to become a major logistics and cargo hub in North India. These developments have significantly improved ease of movement, logistics efficiency and market access across the state.

Law and Order, Tourism Growth and Export Expansion Improvements in law and order have created a safer and more secure environment for residents and businesses, reinforcing investor confidence. At the same time, tourism — particularly religious and spiritual

tourism has emerged as a major revenue driver. With destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Prayagraj attracting unprecedented visitors, the state is on track to see over 80 crore tourists by 2028, with projected tourism revenues nearing ₹70,000 crore — up significantly from around ₹11,000 crore in 2016-17.

Export performance has mirrored this momentum, with the total value of exports more than doubling from ₹88,000 crore in 2017 to ₹1.86 lakh crore in 2024 — much of it driven by ODOP-related products and value-added manufacturing.

Vision 2030 and Beyond: Charting a $1 Trillion-Plus Future Looking ahead, Uttar Pradesh has articulated an ambitious development roadmap. The state aims to become a $1 trillion (approximately ₹83 lakh crore) economy by 2030 and ultimately a $6 trillion economy by 2047, contributing significantly to India’s national growth aspirations. This vision underscores continued investment in infrastructure, education, industry, services, and human capital.

As Uttar Pradesh moves into the next decade of development, its journey from ₹13.30 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore in GSDP stands as a testament to sustained reform, strategic focus and broad-based economic engagement across various sectors. Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that a competent, honest and committed leadership can truly make it Uttam Pradesh in coming years.

