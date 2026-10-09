Uttar Pradesh says medical colleges rise to 85 under healthcare expansion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has presented the expansion of medical education and public health coverage as evidence of a stronger healthcare system, highlighting increases in medical colleges and MBBS seats since 2017. In a post on X on Friday, he described the state’s progress as a shift from the compulsion to seek treatment to confidence in healthcare security.

Advertisement

Medical education capacity expands Adityanath said the state government, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its commitment to Antyodaya, had moved beyond what he called the weak healthcare system that existed before 2017. He pointed to the “One District-One Medical College” commitment as a key part of the effort to make Uttar Pradesh healthier, more capable and self-reliant.

The number of medical colleges in the state has increased from 36 in 2017 to 85, according to figures shared by the chief minister. MBBS seats have risen from 4,690 to more than 13,600 over the same period. The expansion has widened opportunities for students seeking medical education and is intended to improve access to treatment closer to people’s homes.

Adityanath contrasted the current medical college initiative with what he described as Uttar Pradesh’s earlier association with “One District-One Mafia”. He said the state was now setting new benchmarks in healthcare through the district-level medical college commitment.

Advertisement

Health cover for over 10 crore The chief minister also highlighted coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan. More than 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are covered under the two schemes, he said.

According to Adityanath, the programmes help people access care for serious illnesses without worrying as much about the high cost of treatment. He said beneficiaries were able to live with better health, dignity and respect because the financial burden associated with major illnesses had been eased.

The post linked the expansion of medical colleges and MBBS seats with wider access to healthcare, while presenting public health coverage as another part of the state’s progress. The chief minister said the government had worked decisively to change the healthcare system since 2017.

Advertisement

The figures and assessment were shared by Adityanath through his social media account on X. His remarks framed healthcare infrastructure, medical education and financial protection for patients as central to the state’s effort to become a “Swastha-Saksham Uttar Pradesh”. The post also emphasised the aim of reducing the distance between patients and quality services, alongside easing financial anxiety when serious illnesses require treatment. The figures were shared in his public post.