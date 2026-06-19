Uttarakhand acts against officials in Haridwar land case

The Uttarakhand government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against senior officials in connection with the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case, escalating its action in one of the state’s most high-profile administrative controversies.

The government recommended dismissal from service of former Haridwar municipal commissioner Varun Chaudhary and proposed major penalty proceedings against former Haridwar district magistrate Karmendra Singh.

According to the state government, Karmendra Singh was found guilty of serious negligence in the discharge of official duties related to the land purchase matter.

The recommendations are being forwarded to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for action under applicable service rules.

In addition, the government has directed that an adverse entry be recorded in the service records of former SDM Ajayveer Singh, along with withholding three annual increments.

Investigation and audit The Haridwar land purchase case had drawn attention after allegations of irregularities surfaced in a transaction linked to the municipal corporation.

The state government said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered strict scrutiny immediately after the issue came to light.

Following preliminary findings indicating possible irregularities, multiple officials, including Karmendra Singh and Varun Chaudhary, were suspended.

A special investigation and audit were subsequently conducted to examine the transaction and administrative approvals associated with the case.

Government stresses accountability Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that the state government would maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and administrative misconduct.

The government said transparency, accountability and protection of public interest remained central to governance.

Officials described the latest disciplinary action as one of the most significant administrative measures taken by the state government in recent years against alleged misuse of public funds and abuse of official position.